Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

The pass-rushing numbers line up pretty well for the Philadelphia Eagles in their must-win game against the Washington Redskins on Saturday. They are second in the league in sacks with 47. The Redskins are 31st in sacks allowed, having given up 53, including seven in last week’s loss to the New York Giants.

That’s the good news. The bad news is the 9-5 Eagles will be without one of their best pass-rushers when they face the Redskins. Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Trent Cole will miss the game after having surgery to repair a fractured left hand this week.

Cole has 6.5 sacks. The Eagles’ other outside linebacker, Connor Barwin, leads the team in sacks with 14.5.

Cole’s spot in the starting lineup will be taken by Brandon Graham. Graham, the Eagles’ 2010 first-round pick, has had a solid season. He has 5.5 sacks and a team-high 33 quarterback hurries despite playing 361 fewer snaps (423) than Cole (784).

Graham has rotated in at both of the outside linebacker spots this season.

“BG has really picked up what we’re trying to do,” coach Chip Kelly said. “There are a lot of nuances to it. Brandon can set an edge (against the run). He can rush the quarterback. And he’s doing a better job in pass coverage. We’ve been really happy with him. He’s really dedicated himself.”

The Eagles took Graham ahead of Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, something his many critics mention every chance they get.

Saturday will be only Graham’s 13th career start. He has 17 career sacks.

After the Eagles selected an edge rusher - Marcus Smith - with their first-round pick last May, many, including Graham, didn’t expect him to even be on the team this season.

But Smith turned out to be a bigger project than the Eagles thought and the light finally went on for Graham, and he has been a big asset for Bill Davis’ defense.

He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Given the fact that the 32-year-old Cole’s cap number is scheduled to soar from $6.6 million to $11 million, and given the fact that Smith has hardly been on the field this season, the Eagles really can’t afford not to re-sign Graham.

SERIES HISTORY: 159th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 80-73-5. The Eagles have won six of the last eight meetings, including a 37-34 win over Washington at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 3. Rookie wide receiver Jordan Matthews had two touchdown catches from Nick Foles in that game and Jeremy Maclin had another, along with 154 receiving yards on eight catches.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Chris Polk had two touchdown runs last week against Dallas, giving him six in just 50 career rushing attempts. Five of those six TD runs were from 10 yards and in.

“I know my role,” Polk said. “Short-yardage, goal line. Run in there full speed and fall forward.”

--Vinny Curry has played just 359 snaps this season, which is the fourth most among the team’s six defensive linemen. But he’s maximized his on-field time. He is second on the team in sacks with 9. He is used mainly as an inside rusher in the team’s nickel and dime packages on passing downs. He’s rushed the passer on 286 of his 359 snaps, which means he has registered a sack every 31.8 times he’s rushed the passer.

“That’s just the best aspect of my game,” Curry said. “But for the most part, I‘m an all-around player.”

--The Eagles have given up league-high 34 turnovers this season. Said coach Chip Kelly: “It’s something that we need to continue to work on and we need to continue to fix because you’re not going to win games when you turn the ball over that many ties. You’re giving the other team an opportunity and you’re also not giving yourself an opportunity.” The Eagles’ opponents have scored 110 points off of their 34 giveaways.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1.4 - The difference between what the Eagles averaged per pass attempt last year (8.7) compared to this year (7.3).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now as you judge Marcus, you have to slow down the judgment a little bit and say, ‘We moved him (from outside linebacker to inside linebacker), so where is his understanding (of the position)?’ Let’s see how good he can be at this.” - Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis on rookie first round linebacker Marcus Smith

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--Out: LB Trent Cole (hand), QB Nick Foles (collarbone)

--Probable: LB Emmanuel Acho (groin), DT Beau Allen (shoulder), DE Brandon Bair (knee), TE Brent Celek (neck), DT Bennie Logan (pectoral), S Chris Maragos (hamstring), WR Jordan Matthews (knee), K Cody Parkey (right groin), RB Chris Polk (ankle)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Out: DE Jason Hatcher (knee), LB Gabe Miller (ankle)

--Doubtful: LB Keenan Robinson (knee)

--Questionable: T Trent Williams (shoulder)

--Probable: DE Chris Baker (chest, toe), DE Stephen Bowen (ankle), LB Will Compton (shoulder), RB Roy Helu (toe), C Kory Lichtensteiger (knee), TE Jordan Reed (not injury related), S Trenton Robinson (illness)

PLAYER NOTES

--OLB Trent Cole will miss Saturday’s game against Washington after undergoing surgery on his fractured left hand. It’s uncertain whether he will be able to play next week against the Giants.

--OLB Brandon Graham will make his 13th career start Saturday in place of injured Trent Cole (broken hand). Graham has 5 1/2 sacks this season. He has been rotating as a backup at both outside ‘backer spots.

--QB Nick Foles will miss his seventh straight game this week with a broken collarbone. He was examined on Monday, but the bone still had not fully healed. It’s unknown whether he might be able to return next week for the final regular-season game against the Giants.

--PK Cody Parkey said his groin injury is feeling a lot better. Parkey has missed just 2 of 31 field goal attempts this season, but has had just 8 touchbacks in his last 32 kickoffs, largely due to the groin injury.

--CB Bradley Fletcher will start against Washington Saturday despite giving up three touchdown passes to Dez Bryant in the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys.

GAME PLAN: The Eagles usually rely on their running game first and foremost. But against a Redskins defense that has given up the second most touchdown passes in the league and has the league’s worst opponent passer rating, they are expected to come out throwing Saturday.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Eagles WRs Jeremy Maclin and Riley Cooper vs. Redskins CBs David Amerson and Bashaud Breeland.

Washington has given up the second most TD passes in the league. Maclin has team-high 10 TD catches. Cooper has just one.

--Eagles OLB Connor Barwin vs. Redskins RT Tom Compton.

Barwin is having the best season of his career and has 14.5 sacks. Compton, who replaced Tyler Polumbus, has allowed 6 sacks.

--Eagles CBs Bradley Fletcher and Cary Williams vs. Redskins WR DeSean Jackson.

Fletcher is coming off the worst game of his career, giving up 3 TDs to Cowboys’ Dez Bryant. Ex-Eagle Jackson leads the league in yards per catch, but QB Robert Griffin III isn’t going to have a lot of time to throw to him.