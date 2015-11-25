Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

After their first three games this season, the Philadelphia Eagles were first in the league in yards allowed per carry, holding opponents to 3.1 yards per attempt. But over the last seven games, their run defense has deteriorated.

They hit rock bottom Sunday when they gave up 283 rushing yards in a 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including 235 to Doug Martin. The 283 yards were the most the Eagles have given up in 42 years. Martin’s 235 yards were just two fewer than the franchise record against the Eagles set by Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Emmitt Smith.

The Eagles have given up 5.1 yards per carry over the last seven games, the second worst defensive rush average in the league over that period.

”The last two weeks, it’s been guys not necessarily doing their job,“ safety Malcolm Jenkins said of the Eagles’ run defense problems. ”Somebody’s getting out of a gap here. Somebody’s not setting the edge here. Or just missing a tackle.

“We’ve played against some really good runners that have made us pay for those. We have to get back to everybody (being) in their gap and doing what they’re supposed to do on every single play.”

One hundred eighty-six of the Bucs’ 283 rushing yards came on four runs by Martin - 84, 58, 27 and 17 yards. They held the Bucs to 97 yards on their other 38 runs.

“We had 38 plays that were all right,” defensive coordinator Bill Davis said. “The other four are problem plays that need to be fixed that had multiple issues on each one of them. On those plays, we had missed fits, missed tackles and bad angles.”

Linebacker DeMeco Ryans added a lack of effort to the list of issues with the run game Sunday.

“The (problems) were gaps and also tackling and effort getting to the ball,” he said. “Even if somebody is out of a gap, if you have all 11 guys really going and getting after the ball carrier, you don’t have those types of runs happen.”

SERIES HISTORY: 31st regular-season meeting. Eagles lead series, 15-13-2. The Eagles won the last meeting, two years ago in the snow in Philadelphia, beating the Lions 34-20 as LeSean McCoy rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

--Head coach/general manager Chip Kelly has been taking a lot of criticism from the media and fans for the Eagles’ disappointing 4-6 record. Safety Malcolm Jenkins said that comes with the territory. “He’s the head man,” Jenkins said. “That’s the way it goes. We’re not in this business to be affected by what people say about us.”

--Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said the Eagles won’t make a decision on Thursday’s starting quarterback until Wednesday. Both Sam Bradford and Mark Sanchez practiced Tuesday. Bradford, the team’s starter, is over his concussion but still is recovering from an AC joint sprain to his non-throwing shoulder. Ideally, Shurmur and head coach Chip Kelly probably would like to give Bradford one more week to heal. But Sanchez is coming off a three-interception performance in a 45-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

“I‘m trying to be honest and transparent, but I can’t tell you what’s going to happen because I don’t know who’s going to be healthy,” Shurmur said on Tuesday.

--The Eagles continue to have problems defending the pass on third down. Opponents have a 94.1 passer rating against the Eagles on third down. They have given up 49 passing first downs on third down, which is the third most in the league. Twenty-one of those 49 have come in the last three games. The Bucs’ Jameis Winston completed 9 of 12 passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles on third down. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill completed 8 of 12 passes for 121 yards. The Cowboys’ Matt Cassel completed 8 of 11 for 110 yards and two third-down touchdown passes.

BY THE NUMBERS: 2.8 - DeMarco Murray’s yards-per-carry average on first down this season. He’s averaging just 3.7 yards per carry overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s an elite quarterback. Great arm. Can make every throw on the field and has good receivers. It’s going to come down to us being disciplined in our pass coverage and being able to stop the run.” - Eagles safety Walter Thurmond on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Sam Bradford was a limited practice participant during Tuesday’s walk-through. He is over his concussion, but still is recovering from a Grade II sprain in his left shoulder. The Eagles won’t make a decision on Thursday’s starting quarterback until after Wednesday’s practice.

--QB Mark Sanchez shared first-team practice reps with Sam Bradford in Tuesday’s walk-through, but still seems the likely starter Thursday against the Lions because of Bradford’s healing shoulder.

--RB Ryan Mathews didn’t practice again Tuesday. He still is recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 10. He won’t play Thursday against Detroit.

--LT Jason Peters practiced Tuesday. Peters, who is nursing a back injury, is expected to start Thursday against the Lions. The question is whether he’ll be able to finish.

--LB DeMeco Ryans was a full practice participant Tuesday. He was listed on the injury report with a hamstring, which has been bothering him for several weeks. But it has kept him out of just one game.

GAME PLAN

--The Eagles gave up 283 rushing yards in Sunday’s loss to the Bucs. Stopping the run won’t be as important Thursday against a Lions team that is averaging an NFL-low 20.7 rushing attempts per game. What they have to do is get pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford and neutralize the Lions’ passing game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Eagles RB DeMarco Murray vs. Lions MLB Stephen Tulloch.

Murray is averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry. Tulloch and the Lions are 17th in rushing average.

--Eagles CBs Byron Maxwell and Nolan Carroll vs. Lions WRs Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate.

Maxwell and Carroll struggled last week against the Bucs. Tate makes it difficult for defenses to double the 6-5, 240-pound Johnson.

--Eagles DE Fletcher Cox vs. Lions LG Laken Tomlinson and C Travis Swanson.

Cox is one of the league’s top defensive linemen. He’ll line up in several spots along the front, but Tomlinson and Swanson are expected to get the bulk of the blocking assignments against him.