Sanchez helps Eagles win after Foles injured

HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez smiled sheepishly when he was asked to consider just how long it had been since he was in this position -- since he last worked during the regular season and performed like a first-round pick before his career came unraveled in New York.

Sanchez performed ably and confidently in his first significant action since late in the 2012 season, stewarding the Eagles to a 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Sanchez entered when Eagles starter Nick Foles was lost to a left shoulder injury on the final play of the first quarter and engineered four scoring drives, including the clincher late in the fourth quarter. Sanchez, who last played for the Jets on Dec. 30, 2012, passed for 202 yards and two scores as the Eagles (6-2) amassed 483 yards and 30 first downs.

“It’s been awhile,” Sanchez said. “It all comes back quickly. You don’t want to use the phrase ‘like riding a bike’ but I wish it was that easy and that defense didn’t make it that easy. It just felt good to get back out there, to make some calls, to scramble a little bit, to get hit a little bit -- all that stuff was fun. We’re very fortunate to play like this.”

The Eagles struck an impressive balance offensively. Running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries while receiver Jeremy Maclin produced six receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Maclin snared his second score with 3:50 left to play, an 8-yard catch that capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive that erased 8:01 off the clock.

Sanchez was in total command of the Eagles’ up-temp offense, even completing a 52-yard post pass to Maclin on his first attempt of the day.

“Since Day 1 here you know what type of professional he is,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly said of Sanchez. “He’s in early, he takes copious notes (and) he’s a real professional. And I said since Day 1 you better have two quarterbacks in this league and we were fortunate that when Nick did go down we could bring Mark in and I don’t think we missed a beat offensively.”

Before surrendering that final backbreaking touchdown, the Texans (4-5) clawed back into contention despite an earlier missed field goal by kicker Randy Bullock that appeared to deflate the home crowd.

Houston caught a break when Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans immediately fumbled an interception of Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after Ryans crumpled untouched inside the Eagles 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins recovered and, two plays later, corralled a 7-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 24-21.

Ryans suffered a season-ending Achilles’ tendon tear. He ruptured his right Achilles in 2010 at then-Reliant Stadium playing with the Texans.

The Texans scuffled throughout offensively, needing a 51-yard A.J. Bouye interception return for a score in the first quarter and a second interception, this one by cornerback Jumal Rolle, to key a four-play drive that ended with a 56-yard touchdown catch by running back Arian Foster. Foster beat former Texans linebacker Connor Barwin on a wheel route before dashing down the sideline to pull Houston even at 14-14.

“We capitalized on some of those turnovers,” Hopkins said of the Eagles’ four turnovers. “The defense did a great job of scoring and creating points.”

Fitzpatrick passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception and was sacked four times. Hopkins had six receptions for 115 yards and a score. The Texans managed only 15 first downs, went three-and-out three times and produced just 300 total yards.

”It’s too inconsistent,“ Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said of the offense. ”It’s just way too inconsistent, and it’s got to get better.

“We need to figure out what type of spark we need; maybe it’s schematic, maybe it’s something else.”

NOTES: The Texans lost RB Arian Foster (groin) in the second half. He is scheduled for an MRI exam. ...The Texans lost both starting cornerbacks to injury in the first quarter: Kareem Jackson (knee) and Johnathan Joseph (concussion). ... Eagles QB Nick Foles suffered a left shoulder injury on the final play of the first quarter following a sack by Texans LB Whitney Mercilus. Foles underwent an X-ray and did not return. ... When Eagles QB Mark Sanchez completed an 11-yard TD pass to WR Jordan Matthews in the second quarter, it marked his first scoring strike since Dec. 17, 2012. ... Texans CB A.J. Bouye returned his first career interception 51 yards for a touchdown.