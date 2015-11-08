Preview: Falcons at 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons have lost two of three with an ugly victory sandwiched in between and would like to get back on track heading into their bye week when they travel to San Francisco to face the struggling 49ers on Sunday. The Falcons hardly can afford another loss if they want to keep pace with undefeated Carolina in the NFC South race.

Four turnovers were the Falcons’ undoing in a 23-20 overtime loss to Tampa Bay last week, and they’ve had a whopping 12 giveaways in their last four contests. The 49ers have had other problems on offense – they haven’t committed a turnover in four games but totaled only 331 yards and nine points in consecutive lopsided losses. The offensive woes have led to a number of changes, as Blaine Gabbert will replace Colin Kaepernick as the starting quarterback Sunday without the services of tight end Vernon Davis, who was traded to Denver this week. The Falcons won four straight regular-season meetings with the 49ers before suffering a 34-24 loss at San Francisco in the most recent clash in 2013.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -7. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE FALCONS (6-2): Atlanta racked up a season-high 496 yards last week, including a season-best 395 through the air, but the turnovers continue to present a major concern. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are one of the most difficult quarterback-receiver duos in the league to shut down, but they combined for three turnovers against the Buccaneers - with each losing a fumble and Ryan throwing his seventh interception. Atlanta ranks 10th in the league in total defense and has been outstanding against the run all season, and the secondary has come together to help hold two straight opponents under 200 yards passing.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (2-6): Kaepernick’s demotion is no surprise with the 49ers ranking last in the NFL in total offense and scoring, but he hasn’t had much help from the ground game lately with the team’s top three running backs injured. Gabbert was a first-round pick and went 5-22 as a starter for Jacksonville but has appeared in only one game since his last start in Week 5 of the 2013 campaign. The offense hasn’t gotten much help from the defense, either, as San Francisco ranks 28th in total defense and has forced only eight turnovers all season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Falcons have topped 100 yards rushing in six straight games, their longest streak since an eight-game run spanning the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

2. Atlanta WR Roddy White has recorded at least 100 yards receiving in four straight games against the 49ers, including the playoffs.

3. San Francisco WR Anquan Boldin has caught a touchdown pass in four straight meetings the Falcons, including the postseason.

PREDICTION: Falcons 30, 49ers 13