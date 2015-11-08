49ers 17, Falcons 16

SAN FRANCISCO -- Quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-16 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Gabbert replaced Colin Kaepernick in the starting lineup and made his first start since Oct. 6, 2013, with Jacksonville. He completed 15 of 25 passes with two interceptions.

Tight end Garrett Celek caught two touchdown passes for the 49ers (3-6), and running back Shaun Draughn carried 16 times for 58 yards.

Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 30 of 45 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons (6-3), who lost their second straight game and fell for the third time in their past four games. Wide receiver Julio Jones caught 10 passes for 137 yards

Falcons rookie defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. intercepted a Gabbert pass intended for tight end Vance McDonald at the Atlanta 33 with 7:14 left to play and San Francisco leading 17-13.

Ryan completed six of his next seven passes, marching the Falcons to San Francisco’s 8, where they had first-and-goal. On third-and-goal from the 4, Ryan hit wide receiver Justin Hardy over the middle, but safety Jimmie Ward cut him down at the 1.

Instead of going for it fourth down, Atlanta settled for Matt Bryant’s 19-yard field goal with 2:56 left to play, cutting San Francisco’s lead to 17-16.

The 49ers took over at their 20 with 2:51 to play. On third-and-4 from the 26, Gabbert ran a bootleg around right end for 5 yards, giving the 49ers a first down with 2:00 left to play. The 49ers got one more first down and ran out the clock.

Draughn and Pierre Thomas, who were signed earlier in the week as free agents, and Kendall Gaskins, a practice squad promotion, shared the workload in the injury-ravaged 49ers backfield.

San Francisco’s defense held Falcons running back Devonta Freeman to 12 yards on 12 carries.

Gabbert completed 10 of 16 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, leading the 49ers to a 17-13 advantage.

The Falcons, however, had struck first, taking a 3-0 lead with 9:25 left in the opening quarter on Bryant’s 44-yard field goal, capping a 46-yard drive.

The 49ers moved ahead 7-3 on Gabbert’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Celek with 13:41 remaining in the half. San Francisco marched 84 yards on six plays for the score. Gabbert’s 41-yard pass to wide receiver Quinton Patton was the biggest play on the drive.

San Francisco extended its lead to 10-6 on Phil Dawson’s 44-yard field goal with 3:20 left in the half, and the 49ers made it 17-6 when Gabbert fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Celek with 1:11 showing.

Atlanta answered with a 78-yard, three-play touchdown drive capped by Ryan’s 17-yard scoring pass to Freeman with 13 seconds left in the half. Ryan opened the drive with a 54-yard deep strike to Jones, giving Atlanta a first down at the 49ers’ 24.

NOTES: Starting 49ers CBs Tramaine Brock (shin) and Kenneth Acker (chest/concussion) were inactive. Dontae Johnson and Marcus Cromartie started in their place. ... 49ers backup CB Keith Reaser (ankle) was also inactive. ... Falcons starting CB Robert Alford (groin) and S William Moore (groin) were inactive. CB Jalen Collins and S Kemal Ishmael started. ... OLB Philip Wheeler started for Atlanta in place of Justin Durant (calf), who was inactive. ... Falcons backup S Robenson Therezie sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter and did not return.