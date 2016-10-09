Preview: Falcons at Broncos

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the biggest early-season surprises behind the league's most explosive offense, but they will step up in class when they visit the undefeated Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Falcons top the NFL in total offense, passing and points per game but the reigning Super Bowl champions counter with the league's second-ranked pass defense.

Atlanta ran its winning streak to three games by carving up the Carolina Panthers 48-33 -- Denver's opponent in Super Bowl 50 - behind record-setting performances from quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. “We had a pretty good first quarter,” Jones said of the Falcons' 3-1 start. “There’s still a lot of improvement we have to do, but it comes with practice." The Broncos haven't missed a beat following the retirement of Peyton Manning and are the AFC's lone unbeaten team despite the unheralded Trevor Siemian at quarterback. Denver remained unbeaten with a dominating 27-7 victory at Tampa Bay, which handed Atlanta its only loss in the season opener.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Broncos -5.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE FALCONS (3-1): There were concerns about the health of Jones after he had one reception in a Week 3 win at New Orleans, but he put any concerns to rest by shredding Carolina's secondary for 12 receptions and 300 yards, including a 75-yard scoring grab. Ryan threw for a career-high 503 yards and had four scoring passes for Atlanta, which is the only team in the league averaging more than 400 yards (478.8) in total offense and is averaging a healthy 38.0 points per game -- over seven more than runner-up Philadelphia. The Falcons are getting strong production from the tandem of backfield Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, but the defense still has major issues, allowing 31 points and 419.3 yards per game.

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (4-0): Denver is off to a perfect start under 2015 seventh-round pick Siemian, who had to come out of last week's win at Tampa Bay with a left shoulder injury and was limited in Thursday's practice. Rookie Paxton Lynch, the No. 26 overall pick, acquitted himself well in relief in his season debut by finishing 14 of 24 for 170 yards and a touchdown. Running back C.J. Anderson has struggled in both of the past two games, averaging 2.6 yards per carry in each, but wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas have picked up the slack by combining for 29 receptions and five touchdowns in the two contests. The Broncos top the league with 17 sacks, led by Von Miller's NFL-best 5.5 and Derek Wolfe's 4.0.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Denver can become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to open 5-0 under a QB who had not started the previous season.

2. Jones, the sixth receiver in history to have 300 yards receiving, has three straight 100-yard games against AFC opponents.

3. Broncos CB Aqib Talib, expected to guard Jones, was mum on a report by Dallas police that he shot himself in the leg in June.

PREDICTION: Broncos 27, Falcons 20