FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buccaneers 41, Falcons 28
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 17, 2013 / 9:48 PM / 4 years ago

Buccaneers 41, Falcons 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Buccaneers 41, Falcons 28: Bobby Rainey rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and added a touchdown reception in his first NFL start as host Tampa Bay beat Atlanta for its second straight win.

Vincent Jackson caught 10 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers (2-8), who recorded season highs for points and total yards (410). Rookie Mike Glennon finished 20-of-23 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and has thrown at least one TD pass in each of his seven starts.

Matt Ryan went 19-of-36 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Falcons (2-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Harry Douglas caught six passes for 134 yards and a score.

Rainey broke a 43-yard touchdown run to give Tampa Bay the lead in the second quarter and added a 3-yard TD run following Mason Foster’s 37-yard interception return touchdown to make it 24-3. Glennon threw a 4-yard TD to Rainey on Tampa Bay’s first possession of the second half and hit Jackson on a 3-yarder to make it 38-6.

The Falcons found most of their offensive production after the game was out of hand, as Ryan hit Douglas for an 80-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and Antone Smith broke a 50-yard TD run in the fourth. Ryan gave way to backup Dominique Davis in the fourth quarter but had to re-enter the game when Davis was injured on Atlanta’s final series and threw a 6-yard TD to Roddy White.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tampa Bay had three plays of 40 yards or more after recording only one such play in its first nine games. … Foster was knocked out of the game with a concussion. … Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez caught six passes for 51 yards to reach the 50-reception mark for the 16th time in his career, one shy of Jerry Rice’s NFL record.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.