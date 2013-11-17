Buccaneers 41, Falcons 28: Bobby Rainey rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and added a touchdown reception in his first NFL start as host Tampa Bay beat Atlanta for its second straight win.

Vincent Jackson caught 10 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers (2-8), who recorded season highs for points and total yards (410). Rookie Mike Glennon finished 20-of-23 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and has thrown at least one TD pass in each of his seven starts.

Matt Ryan went 19-of-36 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Falcons (2-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Harry Douglas caught six passes for 134 yards and a score.

Rainey broke a 43-yard touchdown run to give Tampa Bay the lead in the second quarter and added a 3-yard TD run following Mason Foster’s 37-yard interception return touchdown to make it 24-3. Glennon threw a 4-yard TD to Rainey on Tampa Bay’s first possession of the second half and hit Jackson on a 3-yarder to make it 38-6.

The Falcons found most of their offensive production after the game was out of hand, as Ryan hit Douglas for an 80-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and Antone Smith broke a 50-yard TD run in the fourth. Ryan gave way to backup Dominique Davis in the fourth quarter but had to re-enter the game when Davis was injured on Atlanta’s final series and threw a 6-yard TD to Roddy White.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tampa Bay had three plays of 40 yards or more after recording only one such play in its first nine games. … Foster was knocked out of the game with a concussion. … Falcons TE Tony Gonzalez caught six passes for 51 yards to reach the 50-reception mark for the 16th time in his career, one shy of Jerry Rice’s NFL record.