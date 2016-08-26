Tannehill leads Dolphins over Falcons

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill engineered a first-half touchdown drive to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons 17-6 in a preseason game Thursday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Tannehill guided the Dolphins to the end zone early in the second quarter, completing several short passes to give Miami a first-and-goal situation at Atlanta's 1-yard line. After being dropped for a 1-yard loss, running back Arian Foster scored on a 2-yard carry to put the Dolphins up 7-0.

Foster, who is coming off surgery on his Achilles tendon, carried twice for minus-5 yards in last week's loss to Dallas. In this contest, he carried five times for 10 yards.

Tannehill threw an interception on the opening drive but otherwise looked fairly sharp. He completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 155 yards and had a 22-yard run.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw an interception early in the second quarter but led the Falcons on a scoring drive late in the opening half. He completed a 36-yard pass to Aldrick Robinson, which helped Atlanta get in position for a 39-yard field goal by Shayne Graham.

The Dolphins took over at their own 46-yard line after the Falcons fumbled early in the third quarter. With backup quarterback Zac Dysert on in place of Tannehill, Miami went 54 yards in six plays to take a 14-3 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Williams.

Matt Schaub then came on to replace Ryan, who completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 129 yards. Schaub's first drive ended with a 53-yard field goal by Graham.

Schaub completed 10 of 11 passes for 109 yards. Dysert completed 6 of 7 for 57 yards.

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones made one catch for 17 yards before leaving the game with a minor ankle injury.