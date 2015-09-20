Preview: Falcons at Giants

The New York Giants attempt to put a crushing last-second loss behind them when they square off with the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in their home opener. New York was on the verge of an impressive season-opening win at Dallas before some head-scratching clock management paved the way for the Cowboys to squeeze out a stunning 27-26 victory.

The Giants made an inexplicable decision to throw the ball at the goal line and not run out the clock, a gaffe that was further exacerbated when running back Rashad Jennings admitted to reporters that quarterback Eli Manning told him not to score. “It was bad clock management,” Manning said. “That’s 100 percent on me.” The Falcons will face their second straight NFC East opponent after outlasting visiting Philadelphia 26-24 on Monday to give Dan Quinn a victory in his NFL head coaching debut. Atlanta has dropped four of the last five regular-season meetings, including a 30-20 setback at New York last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -2.5. O/U: 51.5

ABOUT THE FALCONS (1-0): Atlanta’s Julio Jones put on a show in the season opener by hauling in nine catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns while fellow wideout Roddy White had four receptions for 84 yards. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 298 yards with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions while rookie running back Tevin Coleman provided balance to the offense by rushing for 80 yards on 20 carries in his NFL debut. The Falcons surrendered 336 passing yards to Philadelphia after ranking last in the NFL last season with an average of 279.9 yards allowed.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (0-1): New York’s offense wasn’t sharp in the opener, with one touchdown coming on Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s fumble return and the other coming on Jennings’ plunge after an interception return to the 1-yard line. Manning threw for 193 yards on 20-of-36 while Jennings rushed for 52 yards and wideout Odell Beckham had a team-high five receptions for 44 yards. With star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul recuperating from a fireworks accident, the Giants allowed Dallas to convert fourth-quarter touchdown drives of 76 and 72 yards that took 2:53 and 1:27.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Since 2012, Ryan has 31 TDs versus 12 interceptions with a 102.2 passer rating in 13 September games.

2. Manning has made 168 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the league.

3. Jones has 41 receptions for 754 yards and four TDs in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Giants 23, Falcons 20