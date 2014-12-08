Preview: Falcons at Packers

The Atlanta Falcons would be out of the playoff picture in any other division, but residing in the NFC South has provided them with a clear path to the postseason. That doesn’t equate to an easy road for the Falcons, who face a daunting obstacle Sunday when they visit Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Green Bay Packers. Atlanta is tied for first in the NFC South while Green Bay leads the NFC North and is unbeaten (6-0) at home.

Last week’s 29-18 over Arizona - the Falcons’ first against a team with a winning record - actually was a boost for the Packers, who are among three 9-3 teams fighting for the top overall seed in the conference. Green Bay prevailed in a high-profile matchup last week, snapping New England’s seven-game winning streak for its fourth victory in a row and eighth in nine games. “We have some big goals, and we know what we have in front of us, we have a four-game stretch here,” Packers top wideout Jordy Nelson said. “We can’t let up at all and we need to make sure we take care of business.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Packers -12.5. O/U: 55.5

ABOUT THE FALCONS (5-7): An injury-ravaged offensive line has contributed to the offensive inconsistency for Atlanta, but Matt Ryan is coming off his highest output since Week 1 with a 361-yard, two-TD performance in last week’s win over Arizona. Julio Jones had a monster performance with 10 catches for 189 yards and has scored a TD in consecutive games, but fellow wideout Roddy White missed last week’s game due to an ankle injury and did not practice Friday, although coach Mike Smith said he expected the veteran to play. Running back Steven Jackson has failed to crack 60 yards in 10 of 12 games but went over 100 yards for the first time last week. The Falcons rank last with 403.2 yards allowed, but they have permitted an average of 19 points during the current 3-1 streak.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (9-3): Green Bay has been a juggernaut on its home field, averaging nearly 44 points prior to behind held to 26 by the Patriots despite rolling up 478 total yards. Rodgers is coming off his sixth 300-yard game and has 32 touchdowns versus only three interceptions while posting numbers at Lambeau Field that are off the charts - 20 TDs and zero picks this season to extend his NFL records of 32 scoring passes and 366 attempts without being intercepted at home. Nelson and Randall Cobb are the first tandem in franchise history with at least 10 TD passes in a season while running back Eddie Lacy has rushed for 223 yards on 46 carries the past two weeks. A defense that has held eight of its last 10 opponents to 21 points or fewer could be without cornerback Sam Shields (concussion).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Green Bay hasn’t won five in a row since 2012.

2. Atlanta is 0-3 against the NFC North this season.

3. The Packers have outscored the opposition 151-23 in the first half of the past five home games.

PREDICTION: Packers 30, Falcons 20