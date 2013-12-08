Packers 22, Falcons 21: Matt Flynn passed for 258 yards and a touchdown and Green Bay’s defense shut out visiting Atlanta in the second half.

Eddie Lacy added 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Packers (6-6-1), who won for the first time since quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on Nov. 4. Flynn was 24-of-32 and threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Quarless for the go-ahead score to cap Green Bay’s rally from a 21-10 halftime deficit.

Matt Ryan was 20-of-35 for 206 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Falcons (3-10). Atlanta couldn’t regain the lead in the fourth quarter, as Matt Bryant missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt and the Falcons couldn’t get into position for another try on either of their final two possessions.

Ryan threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Drew Davis and a 2-yard scoring toss to Tony Gonzalez early in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. After the first of Mason Crosby’s three field goals, Sean Weatherspoon intercepted a deflected pass and went 71 yards for a touchdown as Atlanta took an 11-point lead into halftime.

The Falcons didn’t pick up a first down on their first three possessions of the second half and couldn’t finish their last three drives. After Bryant’s missed kick, they drove to the Green Bay 33 before Ryan threw incomplete on fourth-and-5, then got the ball back with less than a minute left only to see it end with Ryan throwing an interception to Jarrett Bush to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lacy’s 227 carries mark a franchise record for a rookie. … Crosby (890) passed former Colts K Mike Vanderjagt for the most points by an NFL player in his first seven seasons. … Gonzalez has caught a pass in 208 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NFL history.