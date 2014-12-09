Packers 43, Falcons 37: Aaron Rodgers threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns in his 100th career start as Green Bay extended its winning streak to five games and remained perfect at home.

Rodgers finished 24-of-36 and tossed a pair of scoring passes to Jordy Nelson, who had eight catches for 146 yards as the Packers (10-3) remained one game in front of Detroit atop the NFC North and tied Arizona for the best record in the conference. Eddy Lacy accounted for 106 yards with one rushing and one receiving TD to give Green Bay a 7-0 mark at Lambeau Field and its first five-game winning streak since 2012.

Matt Ryan led a second-half comeback after falling behind 31-7, throwing for 375 yards and four touchdowns as Atlanta (5-8) remained tied with New Orleans atop the NFC South. Julio Jones had a monster performance with 11 catches for a career- and franchise-best 259 yards for the Falcons, who lost all four matchups against NFC North foes.

The Packers scored on all five first-half possessions and broke away from a 7-7 tie with 24 unanswered points, starting with Lacy’s 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to cap an 80-yard march. Morgan Burnett’s interception set up a 1-yard scoring pass to Lacy before Rodgers connected with Nelson from 10 yards out with 24 seconds left in the half to make it 31-7.

Atlanta made things interesting when Ryan hit Jones on a 79-yard pass on the first play of scrimmage to set up a 5-yard scoring toss to Eric Weems before a 22-yard TD strike to Jones cut the deficit to 34-24 with 12:33 to play. Ryan answered with a 60-yard bomb to Nelson less than two minutes later, but Ryan found Roddy White from 1 yard out to make it 40-30 with 6:15 remaining.

Mason Crosby banged home his third field goal, a 53-yarder with 4:33 left, but the Falcons responded with a nine-play, 66-yard drive to get within 43-37 on Ryan’s 2-yard pass to Harry Douglas with 2:11 to play, but Green Bay recovered the onside kick as coach Mike McCarthy tied Vince Lombardi with his 98th win - the most in franchise history.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nelson set an NFL record with his seventh TD catch of at least 40 yards at home this season, eclipsing the previous mark shared by Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch, Bob Hayes and Jerry Rice. ... Jones, who suffered a hip injury in the fourth quarter after breaking White’s single-game receiving mark of 210 yards, has 21 receptions for 448 yards and two TDs the past two weeks ... Rodgers, who extended his league record to 396 pass attempts without an interception at home, also broke the Tony Romo’s record (27,485) for the most passing yards for the first 100 starts of a career with 27,520.