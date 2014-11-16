Preview: Falcons at Panthers

An unlikely division title contender will emerge Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South clash. Both teams are well below .500, but Sunday’s winner will remain within striking distance of New Orleans in the NFL’s weakest division. The Panthers have won three straight meetings, including a 21-20 thriller in last season’s second clash after dropping the previous five to the Falcons.

The Falcons hope to continue their strong play against NFC South rivals — they’re 3-0 against the division after snapping a five-game skid with a 27-17 win at Tampa Bay last week — which has buoyed their playoff hopes even in the midst of their early-season struggles. “Obviously, we’d like to have played better up until this point, but we’re right in the mix,” Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan told reporters. “We’ve got everything we want right in front of us, and we’ve got to play the football we’re capable of playing moving forward.” The Panthers also have underachieved and are coming off a disappointing 45-21 loss at Philadelphia on Monday night.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -1.5. O/U: 46.5.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (3-6): Atlanta ranks last in the league in total defense, but the unit bailed itself out with three turnovers last week, including two late interceptions to seal it. Steven Jackson rushed for a season-high 81 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers, and the offense could be dangerous if he can get going and complement a strong passing game. Ryan has been fairly effective and has an outstanding receiving duo in Julio Jones and Roddy White.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-6-1): Carolina is winless in its last five games and has lost four straight since a tie at Cincinnati in Week 6. The offense has struggled and quarterback Cam Newton has been particularly ineffective, prompting questions about his health. The defense has been as bad or worse, allowing 37 points or more in five of 10 games, and had a tough time slowing down the Eagles’ up-tempo offense a week ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Falcons are 36-3 when Ryan starts and has a rating of 100 or better.

2. Carolina TE Greg Olsen has caught a TD pass in five straight games against the Falcons and six of the past seven meetings.

3. White has caught a TD pass in four straight meetings with Carolina and has 32 catches for 461 yards and five TDs over that stretch.

PREDICTION: Falcons 27, Panthers 23