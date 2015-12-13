Preview: Falcons at Panthers

The Carolina Panthers already have locked up the NFC South title and can check a first-round bye off their list with a victory over the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The undefeated Panthers also could further douse their division rivals’ fading playoff hopes by sending the Falcons to a sixth straight defeat.

The Panthers keep finding ways to win – after three straight lopsided victories, they rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat New Orleans 41-38 last week on Cam Newton’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Jerricho Cotchery with 1:05 left. With five wins by seven points or fewer, though, they’ve seemed far from invincible. “You have to give them their respect, but you know in this league, anything can happen any week,” Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan told reporters. “We have to really take a look at ourselves and see what we can do better.” For starters, the Falcons have to cut down on turnovers – they’ve committed 24 in their last eight games, including eight in the past three contests.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -9. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE FALCONS (6-6): Atlanta’s 5-0 start is a distant memory, as it has dropped six of seven and slipped a game behind Seattle for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The team’s 26 turnovers, including Ryan’s 13 interceptions, have overshadowed a sensational season from Julio Jones, who leads the NFL in receptions (102) – the second-most all-time through 12 games – and receiving yards (1,338). Atlanta’s inability to stop the run has played a big role in the slide, too, as it has allowed an average of 136.2 rushing yards per game during its five-game skid.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (12-0): Newton’s MVP stock soared after leading Carolina to another comeback victory with five touchdown passes against the Saints – his second five-TD game in the last three weeks. Newton also has contributed to the league’s third-ranked ground game, rushing for 476 yards and seven touchdowns to complement a strong campaign from featured back Jonathan Stewart (914 yards, five TDs). Last week notwithstanding, the Panthers haven’t needed to gear up for many shootouts, thanks to a defense that is third against the run and leads the league in interceptions (19), takeaways (29) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (four).

1. The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings, including a 34-3 triumph at Atlanta to clinch the division title in Week 17 last season.

2. Atlanta WR Roddy White has recorded either 100 receiving yards or a touchdown catch in six straight meetings with Carolina.

3. Newton has 30 career games with rushing and passing touchdowns – second-most in league history behind Steve Young (31) – including four of his last six contests against Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Panthers 30, Falcons 20