Falcons 19, Panthers 17: Matt Bryant booted four field goals, including the game-winner from 44 yards with 2:08 left, and Graham Gano missed one potential go-ahead kick and had another blocked as visiting Atlanta escaped Carolina with a key NFC South victory.

Matt Ryan finished 31-of-45 for 268 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (4-6), who improved to 4-0 in division games and pulled even with New Orleans atop the standings. Roddy White caught eight passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, giving him a TD reception in five straight games against Carolina.

Cam Newton was 23-of-37 for 292 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Panthers (3-7-1), who have lost five straight games and are winless in their last six. Kelvin Benjamin caught nine passes for 109 yards and a TD and fellow rookie Philly Brown had a long touchdown grab for Carolina.

Gano’s 23-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter opened the scoring, but the Panthers’ next seven possessions produced six punts and an interception as Atlanta seemingly took control. The Falcons settled for two Bryant field goals for a 6-3 halftime lead and added another early in the third before Ryan and White connected for a 2-yard TD to make it 16-3 with 6:34 left in the third.

Carolina’s stagnant offense came to life in the fourth, as Benjamin made a juggling catch for a 22-yard touchdown to cut it to 16-10 and the Panthers went 69 yards in two plays with Newton hitting Brown for a 47-yard score to regain the lead with 6:20 left. Ryan responded by driving the Falcons into position for Bryant’s go-ahead kick before Gano’s 46-yard attempt hooked wide left and his 63-yard try on the final play was blocked.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Benjamin’s 52 receptions are the most by a rookie in Panthers history, surpassing Keary Colbert’s 47 in 2004. … White went over 10,000 career receiving yards and his TD reception was the 60th touchdown of his career, one shy of Michael Turner’s franchise record. … Newton has thrown an interception in seven straight games, tying Steve Beuerlein and Jake Delhomme for the longest streak in franchise history.