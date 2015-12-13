Panthers embarrass Falcons to stay unbeaten

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The unbeaten Carolina Panthers left no doubt about this one, with contributions coming from all angles.

“We have a saying on offense, ‘Let’s take turns making plays,'” quarterback Cam Newton said.

There were plenty of those go to around Sunday afternoon as Newton threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., as the Panthers punished the Atlanta Falcons 38-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

“We’re coming together and we’re taking joy in this,” Ginn said. “Our deal is to go out there and have a fast start and that’s something we’ve been trying to strive for the whole year and it worked out beautiful for us.”

The Panthers (13-0) continued their franchise-best start to the season and clinched an opening-weekend bye in the NFC when the playoffs begin next month. They moved closer to securing home-field assignments throughout the playoffs.

Atlanta (6-7) lost its sixth game in a row, further damaging remote chances to reach the playoffs.

“They came out on fire,” Falcons linebacker O‘Brien Schofield said. “You can obviously see why they are undefeated. They came and they played their game.”

The Falcons came closest to scoring when they reached the Carolina 1-yard line on a fourth-down play with less than 10 minutes remaining. The shutout was something for the Panthers to savor.

“It’s huge, I‘m not going to lie to you,” cornerback Josh Norman said.

This marked the first of two meetings between the NFC South teams this season, though the Panthers had clinched the divisional title a week earlier.

Newton completed 15 of 21 passes for 265 yards, with scoring strikes of 74 and 46 yards to Gin accounting for the biggest plays. His outing was complete with the Panthers leading 38-0, with Derek Anderson replacing him by the final snaps of the third quarter.

The Falcons were shutout victims for the first time since a 27-0 loss on Dec. 5, 2004, at Tampa Bay. They managed another meager outing in last year’s finale, a 34-3 thumping from Carolina.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan completed 22 of 34 passes for 224 yards and an interception.

The Panthers’ pursuit of a perfect regular season includes remaining games at the New York Giants, at Atlanta and home against Tampa Bay.

“NFL games are never easy,” Carolina safety Kurt Coleman said. “The (victories are) definitely earned.”

Carolina encountered some injuries, with a broken leg suffered by cornerback Bene Benwikere in the fourth quarter considered the only serious one.

Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart didn’t play in the second half after picking up 75 yards on 10 first-half carries. He was dealing with a foot injury.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen sat out the second half after suffering an injury to his left knee with 22 seconds left in the first half on an incomplete pass in the end zone. He had three catches for 52 yards, then warmed up prior to the second half before becoming a spectator in the rout.

Unlike a week earlier when the Panthers escaped at New Orleans, they were cruising from the get-go in this game.

The Panthers scored on the game’s first possession, with Stewart diving above the pile for a 1-yard touchdown.

“It was important for us to come out and fast and get touchdowns instead of field goals,” Newton said.

The next Carolina possession ended with Newton’s 74-yard touchdown strike to Ginn, who made the catch and subsequent run despite an illegal contact penalty on Atlanta cornerback Robert Alford.

Before the first quarter ended, Ginn caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Newton as the Panthers built a 21-0 lead.

“That’s not us,” Schofield said. “What we put out there, how we started the game, it’s not who we are as a football team. Me, personally, I am just a little bit embarrassed because we owe our head coach, we owe our coaches, we owe our organization, we owe our fans, we owe each other more than that.”

It was 28-0 at the half after backup tight end Ed Dickson with 17 seconds left in the second quarter. That also came despite pass interference on Alford.

Graham Gano’s 38-yard yard field goal and running back Fozzy Whittaker’s 16-yard touchdown run helped the Panthers push the advantage to 38-0 in the third quarter.

That third-quarter touchdown was set up by Ryan’s fumble on a sack. Later in the quarter, he was intercepted by Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly.

NOTES: Carolina’s 260 total yards in the first quarter marked a franchise record for any quarter. .... The Panthers have a 10-game home winning streak. ... The Panthers have 11 consecutive games with 27 or more points scored. ... The 28-point halftime hole was Atlanta’s biggest halftime deficit since trailing by 32 points to Kansas City in 2004. ... Atlanta WR Julio Jones, who entered the week with an NFL-high 102 receptions this season, made seven catches for 88 yards. ... The Falcons and Panthers meet in two weeks at Atlanta. ... The Falcons play their road finale next week at Jacksonville, while the Panthers visit the New York Giants.