Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch
October 4, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TE Jacob Tamme was unable to pass the league’s concussion protocol and will not play against Houston.

RB Devonta Freeman (toe) is listed as probable against the Texans and will start for the second straight week in place of Tevin Coleman (cracked rib).

RB Tevin Coleman (cracked rib) was officially ruled out for the second consecutive week. Devonta Freeman will start again.

WR Julio Jones (hamstring, toe) was officially listed as probable and will play against Houston.

TE Levine Toilolo is expected to start and log most of the snaps in single-tight end sets with Jacob Tamme (concussion) out vs. Houston.

