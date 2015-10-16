Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

RB Devonta Freeman produced 100 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and added 56 yards and a touchdown on eight catches, showcasing his north-south ability. He leads the NFL with nine rushing TDs and 10 overall touchdowns.

QB Matt Ryan completed 30 of 44 passes for 295 yards with two scoring passes and no interceptions, but he was sacked five times for 32 yards in losses and was pushed off his mark several other times in the second half. The first-half fumble he lost was not his fault, however, because C James Stones scraped his own leg with the shotgun snap.

LB Paul Worrilow appeared to be suckered on the Saints’ fourth-and-goal gamble at the 2-yard line late in the third quarter. New Orleans QB Drew Brees faked a handoff to RB Mark Ingram, and Worrilow sucked in to stop the run, leaving TE Benjamin Watson wide open to haul in a key touchdown pass. S William Moore was seen jawing at Worrilow after the mental mistake.