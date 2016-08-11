Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

SS Keanu Neal, who has what coach Dan Quinn described as a trunk injury, may not play in the exhibition opener against Washington. Neal was the 17th player selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

RB Terron Ward (ankle) missed the past two practices while recovering from his injury. Coach Dan Quinn said Ward was "day-to-day."

CB Brian Poole, an undrafted rookie from Florida, is expected to play nickel back with the first-team defense against the Redskins.

DT Courtney Upshaw played strong-side linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens over the past four years, but the Falcons have converted him to a defensive tackle. He's currently listed as the primary backup to starting tackle Grady Jarrett, and has plenty to prove on a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

TE Levine Toilolo, who was the No. 2 tight end last season, is listed as the third tight end behind Jacob Tamme and rookie Austin Hooper. He has a hand injury.

DE Ra'Shede Hageman is quietly going about having a strong training camp.

While rookies Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell have dominated the spotlight at the linebacker position in training camp, veteran LaRoy Reynolds, who was signed in free agency, has quietly gone about his business.