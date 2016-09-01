Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

FB Will Ratelle was brought back by the Falcons. He was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the draft. Last year as a linebacker for North Dakota, he surpassed 100 tackles for the second consecutive season. As a fullback for Atlanta, he has caught one pass for nine yards during the preseason.

WR Devin Fuller was placed on the Falcons' injured reserve list with a shoulder injury. He injured his shoulder in the third preseason game against the Dolphins. Fuller was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round of the draft out of UCLA. In three preseason games, he caught five passes for 66 yards and one touchdown.