RB Tevin Coleman has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coleman leads the Falcons with six touchdowns (five running, one receiving) in seven games but will miss his second consecutive contest.

DE Dwight Freeney has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Freeney tried to play through a quadriceps tear in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Green Bay Packers.