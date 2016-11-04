FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
November 4, 2016

Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

S Keanu Neal continues to be a productive tackler for the Falcons. Despite missing the first two games, he entered Thursday as the team's leading tackler, and led Atlanta with five tackles in the first half.

S Keanu Neal continues to be a productive tackler for the Falcons. Despite missing the first two games, he entered Thursday as the team's leading tackler, and he added eight stops against the Bucs.

K Matt Bryant earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month Award, going 11-for-12 on field goals with 17 extra points in October. Bryant, 41, joins Morten Andersen as the only Falcons kickers to bring home the award twice.

WR Julio Jones had eight catches for 111 yards and his fifth touchdown of the season Thursday against the Buccaneers.

QB Matt Ryan came in as the NFL's leading passer, and he looked the part as the Falcons cruised to a 43-28 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
