Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

LB De'Vondre Campbell (concussion) will miss Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

CB Jalen Collins (knee) will return from his injury on Saturday against Carolina Panthers after missing one game.

TE Austin Hooper (knee) will miss Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

DE Adrian Clayborn (knee) will play against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Clayborn sat out the last three games.

WR Julio Jones is expected to return to action against the Carolina Panthers after a two-game absence due to a sprained toe. Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Thursday that Jones will be in Saturday's lineup against the Panthers. Jones suffered the injury on Dec. 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.The four-time Pro Bowl selection began making significant progress earlier this week. Despite missing the two contests, Jones still leads the NFL with 1,253 receiving yards. He racked up a franchise-record 300 yards against the Panthers on Oct. 2 when Atlanta recorded a 48-33 victory.