Preview: Falcons at Raiders

After a bold decision led to a victory in their season opener, the Oakland Raiders look to start 2-0 for the first time in 14 years when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in their home opener. Oakland trailed by 11 points after three quarters in New Orleans last week before outscoring the Saints 22-10 in the fourth, capping the comeback with a two-point conversion pass from Derek Carr to Michael Crabtree with less than a minute remaining after the quarterback connected with Seth Roberts for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Raiders are hoping to open the season with back-to-back victories for the first time since 2002, which was the last time the team qualified for the postseason. Atlanta, which is coming off a season-opening 31-24 home loss to Tampa Bay, somehow will have to contain Carr and company after permitting Jameis Winston to complete 23-of-32 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons would prefer to avoid a shootout through the air, even though Matt Ryan threw for 334 yards and two scores last week. Favorite target Julio Jones, who made four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the opener, was limited in practice Thursday due to an ankle injury but is expected to play against Oakland.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Raiders -4.5. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE FALCONS (0-1): Ankle injuries have become the norm for Atlanta early on, as rookie linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu have joined Jones with the ailment. Sanu made five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in his debut with the Falcons after spending the first four years of his career with Cincinnati. After Oakland allowed Drew Brees to throw for 423 yards in Week 1, it is all but a sure thing Ryan will record his franchise-high 37th career game with at least 300 passing yards on Sunday.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (1-0): Oakland will need to shore up its defense after allowing 507 total yards - 419 passing - against New Orleans and failing to record a sack despite having a line that includes Khalil Mack, who finished second in the league last year with 15. The team was encouraged by the limited participation in Thursday's practice by center Rodney Hudson and guard Gabe Jackson, who both sat out the day before due to knee injuries. Oakland may want to utilize running back Jalen Richard a little earlier this week as the rookie ran for a 75-yard touchdown on his first career carry in the fourth quarter versus the Saints.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Falcons have won their last three meetings with the Raiders, including a 23-20 triumph at home on Oct. 14, 2012 on Matt Bryant's 55-yard field goal with one second remaining.

2. Oakland WR Amari Cooper gained 137 yards on six catches in the opener after registering five 100-yard performances as a rookie last year.

3. Atlanta RB Devonta Freeman has collected at least 100 yards from scrimmage in two of his last three road games.

PREDICTION: Raiders 38, Falcons 33