Ryan, Jones fuel Falcons past Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons held on for a 35-28 victory against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum.

Julio Jones caught five passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, tight end Jacob Tamme had five receptions for 75 yards and a score for Atlanta (1-1), which defeated Oakland for the fourth straight time. Tight end Austin Hooper had three catches for 84 yards.

Ryan completed 26 of 34 passes and was intercepted once while Devonta Freeman had 91 of his team's 139 yards rushing.

Derek Carr completed 34 of 45 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for the Raiders (1-1). Tight end Clive Walford had six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Amari Cooper reeled in four receptions for 55 yards.

Raiders running back Latavius Murray carried eight times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 44 yards.

The Raiders scored early in the third quarter on Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to Walford, taking a 14-13 lead. Oakland marched 81 yards for the score, although the drive appeared to end with a punt at the Raiders' 36, but coach Jack Del Rio threw the challenge flag with Atlanta having 12 men on the field.

The Falcons were penalized and Carr hit Walford five plays later for a touchdown with 11:17 left in the third.

Atlanta moved ahead 21-14 on Ryan's 14-yard touchdown pass to Tamme and two-point conversion on a quarterback draw with 3:42 left in the third. The Falcons needed just five plays to cover 85 yards on the drive as Ryan went 5 of 5 for 81 yards.

Oakland pulled even on Carr's 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to Michael Crabtree with 12 minutes left to play. The Raiders moved 73 yards on 13 plays for the score, highlighted by Murray's runs of 15 and 18 yards.

Atlanta responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive with wide receiver Justin Hardy catching a deflected pass in the end zone for a 16-yard score with 9:29 left. Ryan threw to Freeman over the middle on third-and-6 from the 8, and the ball ricocheted to Hardy. Ryan's 48-yard connection with Jones set up the score.

Carr's 51-yard touchdown pass to Cooper with just over seven minutes left was nullified when the wideout was penalized for illegal touching after going out of bounds without being forced then returning to the field for the catch.

The Raiders went for it on fourth-and-2, but Jalen Richard was stopped a yard short.

Tevin Coleman capped a 50-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run with 4:35 left, increasing Atlanta's lead to 35-21.

Oakland cut the Falcons' advantage to 35-28 on Carr's 6-yard touchdown pass to Andre Holmes with 2:23 remaining.

The Falcons outgained Oakland 227 yards to 167 in the first half and built a 13-7 lead.

NOTES: Austin Howard started at right tackle for the Raiders in place of Menelik Watson, who missed the game with a groin injury he sustained in Week 1 against New Orleans. ... Falcons starting OLB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and DE Brooks Reed (shoulder) were inactive. DE Adrian Clayborn started in place of Reed, while OLB Sean Weatherspoon replaced Campbell. ... Raiders backup OT Matt McCants (knee) was inactive. ... Falcons backup S Keanu Neal (knee) was inactive.