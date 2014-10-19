Ravens’ defense stymies Ryan, Falcons

BALTIMORE -- On a 4th-and-7 from Baltimore’s 42-yard line midway through the third quarter, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan desperately needed to make a play to get his team back in the game against the Ravens.

As Ryan dropped back, he was swarmed by a gang of Ravens defenders with linebacker Elvis Dumervil delivering the decisive hit to earn the sack and end the threat.

That play perfectly underscored the day for both teams.

Baltimore’s defense was dominant most of the game, while Ryan and the rest of Atlanta’s offense struggled as the Ravens closed out a 29-7 victory Sunday.

The Ravens have won five of their past six games and travel to Cincinnati next week for supremacy in the AFC North. The Falcons are headed in the other direction, having lost four consecutive games.

“That was a hard-fought game, that’s a big win,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “And kind of a critical time of the season. That’s a good football team who came in here and our guys played really well.”

Baltimore linebacker Pernell McPhee and Dumervil each had two sacks.

“Give God glory ... we just came out and played with a lot of energy,” Dumervil said. “The crowd was awesome. Give them kudos for that. We just did some good things.”

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 16 of 25 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked just once. Running back Justin Forsett had 95 yards on 23 carries for the Ravens (5-2), who had 36 rushing attempts.

Flacco credited his defense for the victory.

“Our defensive front is very good,” Flacco said. “We know how good they are. So, it was nice to see them really, really get after it. It was impressive to watch.”

Ryan was 29 of 44 for 228 yards with a touchdown. He was also sacked five times and lost a fumble in the first quarter. Wide receiver Roddy White caught nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for Atlanta (2-5).

A 38-yard field goal by Justin Tucker gave the Ravens a 20-0 lead early in the third quarter. Flacco’s second interception and a personal foul on wide receiver Steve Smith gave the Falcons the ball on their own 35. Once again, though, Atlanta failed to convert on a 4th-and-1 at the Ravens’ 33. The Falcons finally got the board with 7:12 left in the game on a 4-pass from Ryan to White.

“We knew coming into it we were going against a very good defense,” Ryan said. “Across the board, we just didn’t do a good enough job of making plays. We had some opportunities. I didn’t do a good enough job in terms of ball security. We didn’t make any of the plays we needed to make.”

A sack by linebacker Terrell Suggs against Ryan in the end zone provided a 22-7 lead with 3:39 left in the game. It was the eighth safety in Baltimore history and first since 2008. On the ensuing drive, Flacco threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith, who had three catches for 81 yards.

Atlanta fell to 1-11 on the road over the past two seasons.

“That’s what it was about, getting after Matt Ryan up front,” Baltimore safety Matt Elam said. “We tackled well and were victorious. When you see the guys attacking the quarterback and he is just throwing it up for grabs, that what a (defensive back) loves. Big up to the men up front.”

A pass interference penalty on Falcons’ cornerback Robert Alford gave the Ravens the ball on Atlanta 6 on their Baltimore’s first possession. Three plays later, Flacco found Owen Daniels in the middle of the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

Alford redeemed himself by intercepting Flacco in the end zone early in the second quarter. However, the Falcons could not capitalize. Baltimore made them pay as it increased the lead to 14-0 with 2:38 in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Bernard Pierce that capped a 9-play, 59-yard drive.

After Baltimore’s Jacoby Jones fumbled on a punt on his own 38, the Ravens forced another 3 and out. This set up a 38-yard field goal by Tucker as time expired increased the margin to 17-0 at the half.

Atlanta was held to 61 total yards in the first half.

“Today we struggled the majority of the football game to get anything going offensively,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said. “We were behind the chains throughout the entire day. We had pressure on our quarterback and he was not able to get comfortable. It was a tough day.”

NOTES: Falcons C Peter Konz was taken off the field on a cart midway through the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. ... After leaving Baltimore, the Falcons continue their arduous road trip, playing their next three games away from Atlanta, including a “home” matchup against Detroit in London on Oct. 26. The Falcons do get a bye after that game. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter received one of the day’s biggest ovations after being recognized by the Ravens on the JumboTron for winning the AL East and advancing to the ALCS.