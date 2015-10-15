Preview: Falcons at Saints

Having mastered the art of the comeback, the undefeated Atlanta Falcons look to become the first team in the NFL to six wins when they visit the struggling New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in an NFC South matchup. Atlanta made history last week by becoming the first team to start 5-0 when trailing in the fourth quarter in four of those victories.

“Being 5-0 is just a real clear demonstration of how hard the guys all want to play for one another,” Falcons first-year coach Dan Quinn said. “I think it shows a lot of the character and the toughness of the men in the room.” Atlanta escaped with a 25-19 win over Washington last week when cornerback Robert Alford returned an interception for a touchdown in overtime. The Saints registered a dramatic overtime victory of their own at home against Dallas on Oct. 4. The momentum was short-lived, however, as New Orleans was overwhelmed in a 39-17 loss at Philadelphia last week.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network. LINE: Falcons -3. O/U: 51

ABOUT THE FALCONS (5-0): Devonta Freeman moved into the starting lineup when rookie running back Tevin Coleman suffered a rib injury in Week 2 and he hasn’t looked back, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to rush for at least seven touchdowns in his first three career starts. After opening the season with three monster games and scoring four touchdowns, Falcons wideout Julio Jones has been kept in check over the past two games with only nine catches for 105 yards. Quarterback Matt Ryan looks to rebound from his worst game after throwing for 254 yards with two interceptions and a fumble.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (1-4): New Orleans allowed 29 unanswered points in last week’s rout at Philadelphia and the league’s worst defense (409.0 yards per game) was shredded for 34 first downs and 519 total yards. Quarterback Drew Brees, who sat out Week 3 while dealing with a bruised rotator cuff, threw for a pair of touchdowns and notched his third 300-yard game, but he was picked off once, lost a pair of fumbles and sacked five times. Starting running back Mark Ingram has yet to exceed 77 yards rushing, but wide receiver Willie Snead continues to be a pleasant surprise after hauling in six catches for 141 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Falcons are vying for consecutive wins in New Orleans for the first time since 2001-02.

2. Brees is 7-2 in his last nine home starts versus Atlanta.

3. Jones had 14 receptions for 223 yards as the Falcons swept the season series against the Saints in 2014.

PREDICTION: Falcons 26, Saints 23