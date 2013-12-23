Atlanta Falcons - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - INSIDE SLANT

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

The New York Giants, 6-9, are eliminated from playoff contention.

The NFL Draft is May 8-10.

LOOKING AHEAD:

With the Atlanta Falcons’ youth movement in full swing, veterans are being asked to accept lesser roles over the final two games.

The plan is to get evaluations on some of their young players in order to determine if they can help them moving forward.

Tight end Tony Gonzalez, who is playing the final games of his 17-year career, has an exemption. So, rookie Levine Toilolo has had some problem with gaining some traction during the youth movement.

However, head coach Mike Smith had a sit-down meeting with defensive end Osi Umenyiora and asked him to slide into a designated pass-rusher role so the Falcons can evaluate second-year end Jonathan Massaquoi and rookie defensive end Malliciah Goodman and Stansly Maponga.

Umenyiora, the key offseason free agent pick up on defense after cutting former All-Pro defensive end John Abraham, embraced the notion.

“Osi and I had a long talk about limiting his snaps in base defenses and having an opportunity to rush the passer because that’s probably his best skill-set,” Smith said. “He was very comfortable with that and giving us an opportunity to play some of these other guys in extended playing time and it gives Osi a chance to be a DPR (designated pass rusher).”

Massaquoi started against Washington and on third down, Umenyiora came in and promptly notched a sack and strip of Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. It was his 7.5 sack of the season.

“I went up there and talked to him,” Umenyiora said. “I like what they have me doing. Hopefully, I’ll be able to continue to do it.”

Umenyiora, 32, signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Falcons on March 28. He hopes to return of next season. He played his first nine seasons in the league with the New York Giants, where he was on two Super Bowl winning teams and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

“I‘m a team guy, especially right now,” Umenyiora said. “For the team, I don’t think it’s been quite as good this year. Hopefully, we can get this thing corrected next year. But for me, you know, I just didn’t help this team (enough). Right now, my whole focus is going there and doing the best I can.”

Umenyiora said he plans to focus on rushing from both the right and left sides, although he’s mostly been used from the right side for most of his career.

Against Washington, Massaquoi played 58 of 68 defensive snaps (86 percent). While rookie defensive ends Malliciah Goodman (27) and Stansly Maponga (10 snaps) got some action, too.

“It was not a demotion,” Smith said. “I basically wanted to put him on a pitch count in terms of number of snaps that we wanted him to play and in what situations. That was going to be dictated by the personnel groupings that they put out there on the field.”

Falcons defensive coordinator Mike Nolan approved of the move.

“I thought he did an outstanding job when he did go it,” Nolan said. “He gave us pressure. He was better prepared for the third downs. When you play every down it can wear on you. Whatever is best for him to perform at the highest level is what you want to do.”

Umenyiora was considered a liability against the run with the Giants. It appears that the Falcons have arrived at a similar conclusion.

“I think that it did help him perform at a high level,” Nolan said. “He got the only sack that we had in the game. It was sack fumble as a matter of fact and I think we got a touchdown out of it. It was worth it. What transpired was good.”

Also, Umenyiora is hopeful to return and he has been helpful with the younger players.

“What I like about Osi is that he’s done a nice job on the field, but he’s done an outstanding job off the field and that has been a great help to our football team,” Nolan said. “A lot of guys have benefitted from his presence...I think when a young wants to know and wants to watch somebody who’s a pro and shows respect and gets a lot of respect, Osi would be the guy to look at.”

SERIES HISTORY: 75th regular-season meeting. 49ers lead series, 44-29-1. The two teams used to be members of the old NFC West, before the Falcons were flexed into the newly created NFC South in 2002. They met last season in the NFC Championship game, won by the 49ers 28-24 at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 20.

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - NOTES, QUOTES

--SECOND HALF FAIL: Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter laments the two second-half turnovers that stalled his unit against San Francisco in the NFC championship game last season.

He will send a shell of that unit out to face the 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Falcons were clicking as they opened a 17-0 lead. They Falcons held a 24-14 lead at halftime before behind held scoreless in the second half.

Wide receiver Jones, who’s on injured reserve, caught seven passes for 135 yards and touchdowns in the first half.

“Well, we had two unbelievable turnovers in the second half,” Koetter said. “Roddy (White) slipped on that curl route and the ball was right on the money. Roddy slipped and (San Francisco nickel back Chris Culliver) picked it.”

The interception came on a second-and-10 from San Francisco’s 47. The 49ers didn’t score off the turnover as David Akers’ 38-yard goal attempt hit the left upright and was no good.

On the next drive, the Falcons were down to San Francisco’s 28 when Ryan fumbled the snap from Todd McClure.

San Francisco’s Aldon Smith sped around left tackle Sam Baker and recovered the fumble.

“We hadn’t fumbled a snap all year,” Koetter said. “Two very unusual plays that cost us and costs us the possession of the ball.”

The final drive is the one that folks remember. The one that stalled on San Francisco’s 10-yard line with 1:09 to play.

--ROOKIE LOVE: Rookie cornerback Desmond Trufant is attracting some attention for some rookie honors.

Trufant is listed sixth by profootballfocus.com in the running for rookie of the year award, in their weekly breakdown of rookie performances.

Trufant is listed behind New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson, San Diego wide receiver Keenan Allen, Green Bay running back Eddie Lacy, Detroit guard Larry Warford and Cincinnati running back Giovanni Bernard.

Trufant intercepted his second pass of the season against Washington. He said he should have five or six interceptions.

He leads the team and has set a club rookie record with 16 pass breakups.

--CLOSING OUT: The Falcons, projected by many to contend for the Super Bowl title, have been an epic failure in 2013.

Their freefall from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to last place could end in historic fashion.

Since the NFL started seeding teams for the playoffs in 1975, there have been 96 No. 1 seeds and only two -- the 2003 Raiders and 2005 Eagles -- has come back the following to season to finish in last place in their division.

Currently, the Falcons are 4-10 and tied for last place with Tampa Bay in the NFC South with two games to play. The Falcons will not be favored in games at San Francisco and at home against Carolina.

Tampa Bay finishes with games at St. Louis and at the New Orleans. Looks like a 4-12 tie for the basement if the odds makers are correct.

In addition to the 2003 Raiders, who slipped to 4-12 and finished in last place in the AFC West, there have only been six No. 1 seeds in the AFC to follow-up with a losing season -- 2001 Tennessee (7-9), 2000 Jacksonville (7-9), 1999 Denver (6-10), 1998 Kansas City (7-9), 1993 Buffalo (7-9) and 1990 Denver (5-11).

The Falcons could be the second team in the NFC to go from No. 1 seed to last-place division team.

The 1982 San Francisco 49ers went from No. 1 seed to 3-6 in the strike shorten season, but the Los Angeles Rams finished in last place at 2-7. The 2005 Eagles finished 6-10 and in last place in the NFC East after going 13-3 in 2004.

In addition to the 1982 San Francisco 49ers, there have been seven other NFC teams to follow up their No. 1 seed season with a losing record -- 2007 Chicago (7-9), 2005 Philadelphia (6-10), 2001 St. Louis Rams (7-9), 2000 New York Giants (7-9), 1988 Chicago (6-10), 1987 New York Giants (6-9)*, 1982 San Francisco (3-6)* and 1981 Atlanta (7-9).

The Falcons were also the No. 1 seed for the 2010 season. They followed up that season with a 10-6 campaign before being eliminated in the playoffs by the New York Giants, 24-2.

“We have two games left,” left guard Justin Blalock said. “Obviously, we know there is only two. With that being said, we’re going to come out and come out swinging with our best two games hopefully.”

A lot went wrong for the Falcons this season including the released of too many veterans and injuries.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of them,” Blalock said. “Every time that you turn around .... You can’ really pin everything on injuries. It’s way more than that. At times, it’s vague and at times it’s just not playing well. That has happened unfortunately.”

Blalock said it seems like light years ago that the Falcons were getting ready to face San Francisco with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

“It’s going to cross your mind,” Blalock said. “You don’t want to think it about it much more than that.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 79.3 -- Falcons average 79.3 yards rushing per game, which ranks 32nd in the league.

--8 -- Falcons’ NFL rank in passing yards per game, 262.2

--254.9 -- Falcons rank 29th in the NFL against the pass as they are giving up 254.9 yards per game.

--131.4 -- Falcons’ 29th in the NFL against the run, as they are giving up 131.4 yards per game.

--22 -- Touchdown passes thrown by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan this season after throwing 32 last season.

--37 -- How many yards wide receiver Harry Douglas needs to reach 1,000 yards.

--49 -- Total points scored by the Falcons in the third quarter this season. The Falcons have been outscored, 76-49.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to be patient. Those guys are out there and they are trying their hardest. They are giving us their best effort. We’re going to get a good evaluation of a lot of guys in the last quarter of the season. I think it’s going to pay dividends for us moving forward.” -- Falcons coach Mike Smith on the team’s youth movement.

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

What we learned:

Against Washington, the Falcons used their seventh different starting offensive line combination when rookie Ryan Schraeder opened at right tackle. The current starters are left tackle Lamar Holmes, left guard Justin Blalock, center Joe Hawley, right guard Peter Konz and Schraeder

The interior blockers held up well as Ryan was able to step forward into the passing pocket for the first time in weeks. The young tackles struggled against Washington’s speed-rushers Brian Orakpo and Ryan Kerrigan.

“We don’t want to be 95 percent,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said. “We don’t want to be 90 percent. We want to be 100 percent. When you don’t execute and do your job, there are opportunities for it to be a fatal play.”

The Falcons had one of those plays last season against San Francisco when Ahmad Brooks sped around former right tackle Tyson Clabo and pummeled Ryan.

Ryan suffered a sprained left AC shoulder joint from the hit and required six weeks of recovery. He didn’t play in the Pro Bowl, but Smith said he would have played in the Super Bowl if the Falcons had advanced.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Tony Gonzalez with a 13-yard catch in the third quarter against Washington became the fifth player in NFL history to record 15,000 career receiving yards. He holds NFL records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns by a tight end.

--RB Steven Jackson scored two rushing touchdowns against Washington, giving him five rushing touchdowns this season, with all five coming in the last four games. Jackson has 61 career rushing touchdowns and is one of five active players with 60-or-more rushing scores. His 70 total touchdowns are also tied for eighth among active players. The Redskins’ game marked Jackson’s second multi-touchdown game as a Falcon and the 11th time in his career that he has posted multiple scores in a single game. Jackson has scored two-or-more rushing touchdowns eight times in his career. In his career, Jackson has tallied 433 receptions. He passed Kevin Faulk (431) and James Wilder (431), and tied Edgerrin James (433) for 20th the NFL’s all-time receptions list for running backs on Sunday.

--DE Osi Umenyiora had his third strip-sack of the season, dropping Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins for a nine-yard loss and forcing the second-year passer to fumble. The loose ball was recovered by defensive Jonathan Babineaux. Umenyiora has 7.5 sacks this season and 82.5 career sacks. He ranks eighth among all active players in sacks and his 35 career forced fumbles are sixth among active players.

--QB Matt Ryan completed 76.3 percent of his passes (29 of 38) for 210 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and an 86.5 passer rating against Washington. This season, Ryan has completed 73.0 percent of his passes (205 of 281) at home and Sunday marked his fifth game at the Georgia Dome with a completion percentage of 76.0-or-better in 2013. Ryan improved his career record at the Georgia Dome to 36-9.

--SS William Moore two interceptions this season and since becoming a starter in 2010, his 13 interceptions are tied for the fourth-most among NFL safeties. Since 2010, Moore has created 21 turnovers, including 13 interceptions and eight forced fumbles. The fifth-year player out of Missouri has forced a turnover in each of the last three games, causing fumbles at Buffalo and at Green Bay and notching an interception against Washington.

INJURY IMPACT

--FS Thomas DeCoud, who had started 80 of the past 82 games before sitting out last week against Washington, returned to practice on Wednesday. DeCoud is in stage three of the league’s concussion protocol program and was available for non-contact drills.

--RB Antone Smith (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

--WR Darius Johnson (right ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday.

--LB Sean Weatherspoon (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

--TE Tony Gonzalez (toe) did not practice but is expected to play against San Francisco.

GAME PLAN:

Falcons coach Mike Smith has no plans to give Ryan a reprieve from the sacks and hits with two games to play.

Smith believes the Falcons have their best chance to win with Ryan, who at times this season has been running for his life behind a re-configured offensive line that has given up 34 sacks and 81 quarterbacks hits. The Falcons combined total of 115 is 11th most in the league.

“Our goal is to win,” Smith said. “He gives us the best opportunity. We want to finish strong and I think there (are) certain guys on this team that are head and shoulders above others.”

However, because other teams have played more than one quarterback, Ryan is likely the fourth most-hit quarterback in the league behind New York Jets rookie Geno Smith, Miami second-year quarterback Ryan Tanneyhill and Indianapolis second-year signal caller Andrew Luck.

“We’re always keeping track of how much Matt gets hit,” offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said. “We’re trying not to get him hit at all. It’s much easier said than done. Matt always handles it good. Matt is never complaining about that. It continues to be a work in progress.”

Only Cleveland (152), Houston (144), New York Jets (142), Buffalo (138), Miami (136), Jacksonville (132), Indianapolis (128) Washington (126), Arizona (122) and Baltimore (119) have given up more combined sacks and quarterback hits.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Falcons CB Desmond Trufant, who got his second interception last week against the Redskins, vs. 49ers WR Michael Crabtree, who is battling back from Achilles surgery -- Trufant finished the last game with seven tackles (three solo), one interception, and two passes defensed. This season, Trufant set a club rookie record and leads the team with 16 passes defensed. After six months of rehabilitating his Achilles, Crabtree scored his first touchdown in the third game of his comeback. He had a season-high five catches for 45 yards in the 33-14 win over Tampa Bay. He scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass

--Falcons LT Lamar Holmes, who struggled against Washington’s Brian Orakpo, vs. 49ers OLB/DE Aldon Smith, who’s tied for the team lead with 8.5 sacks -- Holmes has been battling through what’s essentially been his rookie season in the league. While he’s played better, he needs to show that he handle an elite rusher for an entire game. Smith led the attack as the 49ers had four sacks vs. the Bucs. Smith had four tackles and two sacks, his 12th multi-sack game. He missed five games earlier this season to take a voluntary leave of absence to reportedly deal with a substance-abuse. In 41 career games Smith has 42 sacks.

--Falcons RB Steve Jackson, who had two rushing touchdowns against the Redskins, vs. 49ers ILB Patrick Willis, who missed some action earlier in the season with a groin injury -- Jackson has scored five rushing touchdowns over the past five games. He’s rushed 128 times for 449 yards after missing four games earlier season with a severe hamstring injury. Willis is of the game’s premier enforcers. He has 80 tackles (63 solos, 17 assists), three sacks and two forced fumbles.