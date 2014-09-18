Atlanta Falcons - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - INSIDE SLANT

The Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line is expected to receive a significant boost with left tackle Jake Matthews returning to full practice on Tuesday after missing one game with a sprained left ankle. He suffered no setbacks, and is expected to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

“It was great to have Jake back out at practice today,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said after practice on Tuesday. “He was a full participant. It was good to get him back into the starting lineup. We are pleased with the progress that he’s made.”

Smith is clearly expecting Matthews to answer the bell against the Bucs.

“Anything can happen, but we were really pleased with what he was able to do last night and in practice today,” Smith said.

Matthews was hurt in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 when a defender rolled up on his left ankle. He tested the ankle on Friday, but was declared out for the game.

Matthews said it was the first time in his career he has missed a game due to injury.

With Matthews back in the lineup, the Falcons will move Gabe Carimi back to right tackle, where he was rotating with Lamar Holmes, who struggled against the Bengals.

And with Matthews back, the Falcons should be able to get into a better rhythm and stay in their up-tempo no-huddle attack more often against Tampa Bay.

“Obviously, with the rules the way there are, when you change personnel groupings, they’ve got the refs in position to where you can’t snap the ball,” quarterback Matt Ryan said. “That’s just part of the deal. I think the key for us is continuing that tempo and being able to convert on third downs. We did not do a good enough job last week.”

In the opener against the Saints, Ryan sparkled while the leading the Falcons to a 37-34 overtime win.

Last week, he threw three interceptions and had a sub-50 passer rating for just the fourth time in his career over 96 regular-season games.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that Matt is going to bounce back,” Smith said. “The dynamics of a game can change a passer rating very quickly. ...I know we’ve got to take care of the football.”

Ryan was under extreme duress against the Bengals. He was sacked just twice, but hurried on 10 pass plays and hit nine times. He was pressured on nearly 39 percent of his dropbacks, but only blitzed on 14 of 49 passing snaps, according to profootballfocus.com.

Ryan had a 61.9 passer rating when not blitzed and an 8.5 passer rating when blitzed.

The interceptions all came after the Falcons fell behind 17-3 to the Bengals.

“As a quarterback, you can’t make those mistakes, regardless of why they happen,” Ryan said. “In order to win football games against good teams, you can’t turn the football over.”

It was only the fifth time in 96 career regular-season games that Ryan threw three or more interceptions.

“You look at them, you look at the reasons why and you try and make the adjustments from that,” Ryan said. “Any way you slice it, you can’t do that expect to win. I have to be better than that.”

SERIES HISTORY: 42nd regular-season meeting. Bucs lead series, 21-20. In last meeting, Bobby Rainey rushed for 163 yards as the Bucs defeated the Falcons 41-28 last season in Tampa. The two teams have split the series in each of the past three seasons. Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas has caught a touchdown in each of his last three games against Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - NOTES, QUOTES

--Falcons wide receiver Roddy White suffered a hamstring injury and did not practice on Tuesday, but is expected to play against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle), linebacker Prince Shembo (knee) and left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) were listed on the injury report but participated in all of practice.

“It’s not important for Roddy to practice,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said. “We’d like for Roddy to practice, but it’s all about getting Roddy on a short week ... ready for Thursday. Our goal is to have Roddy as healthy as he can be for the ball game on Thursday night.”

-- NFL is a copycat league, and the Falcons need to steal a few pages out of the Eagles’ playbook and use Antone Smith and/or Devonta Freeman like the Eagles are using Darren Sproles.

The former New Orleans Saint was a terror in space on Monday night against the Colts. He had 11 touches for 178 yards. He had four rushes for 26 yards and caught seven passes for 152 yards.

Smith has shown that can rip off those big plays, as he had a 66-yard touchdown run against New Orleans.

Freeman showed his power in the opener against Saints when he barreled through defenders to pick up an extra 5 yards after contact.

Coach Mike Smith seem to regret that neither player received and opportunities in 24-10 the mauling by the Bengals.

“We did not get (through) rotation because we had some three-and-outs,” Mike Smith said. “Rotating our backs didn’t go like it did in the first week. That’s something that again, when you’ve got four running backs it’s a challenge every game to get the numbers that you’d like for them to have.”

Smith put it on the coaching staff.

“We’ll continue to work on it,” Smith said. “It’s a work in progress for us as a coaching staff. We want to get all of those guys some touches because they all deserve it.”

Smith and Freeman both have good attitudes about the crowded backfield.

“You have to be humble and wait your turn,” Freeman said. “Whenever your opportunity comes, you have to take full advantage of it. It’s four of us and we all work hard and compete in practice. The veterans have been here so they’ll always have the upper hand. For me, it’s just staying patient and when my number is called I have to take advantage of the opportunity.”

--After the 24-10 loss to the Bengals, wide receiver Roddy White said he wanted to see the Falcons run more up-tempo offense.

Falcons coach Mike Smith said the play was to attack more out of the no-huddle and go uptempo, but the referees slowed things down.

He pointed out that both teams were in the no-huddle and the Falcons ran 65 plays to the Bengals’ 69. He said the Falcons were in the no-huddle for 45 plays (69 percent).

“Each game has a completely different dynamic in terms of the tempo,” Mike Smith said. “That was a game where both teams hardly ever huddled. When you watch the game you could see that they had their no-huddle offense going as well. I think sometimes the officials can slow a tempo game down.”

Smith there were several times both units were at the line of scrimmage and ready to play, but the officials - perhaps for television timeout to sell more advertising - were standing over the ball.

“I think if you look, there were plays were both teams wanted to get out there and play but there was a stoppage by the officials,” Smith said. “They stood over the ball a lot more in this game than they had in other games.”

BY THE NUMBERS: .654 --- Since 2008, the Falcons have been one of the best teams in the NFL in close games, posting a .654 winning percentage in games decided by eight points or less, including a three-point overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think there is any doubt that Matt is going to bounce back. The dynamics of a game can change a passer rating very quickly. ... I know we’ve got to take care of the football.” -- Falcons coach Mike Smith on his quarterback, who threw three interceptions last week for the just the fifth time over 96 career regular-season games

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Lamar Holmes struggled at right tackle against the Bengals as he gave up four hurries. He could be ready to lose his starting spot to Gabe Carimi, who played well against the Bengals while ubbing it at left tackle for Jake Matthews.

“This league is humbling, week to week,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “You’re going against the very best football players in the world. Part of being a professional is being able to move past that and stay confident and trust in your ability. I think Lamar will do that.”

PLAYER NOTES

--LT Jake Matthews (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. He is expected to play against the Bucs.

--WR Roddy White was listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury. He did not practice, but is expected to play against the Bucs.

--WR Julio Jones (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. He is expected to play against the Bucs.

--LB Prince Shembo (knee) was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. He is expected to play against the Bucs.

--LB Paul Worrilow has 29 tackles in the first two games.

GAME PLAN: The Falcons are giving up 154.4 yards rushing per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

“There is no rule against whipping a block and making a play,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said. “That’s something that we’ve got to get better at. I think everybody has kind of been feeling their way around now. ... We’ve got to cut it loose and go make plays especially in our run defense.”

Tampa Bay running back Bobby Rainey rushed for 163 yards against the Falcons last season.

“This is a good running team,” Smith said. “(Tampa Bay coach) Lovie (Smith) is going to try to run the football. They’ve got two backs. We anticipate that Doug Martin will be back and Rainey, we had a hard time tackling him when we played them last year in Tampa.”

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson, who has eight catches for 87 yards, vs. Falcons CB Desmond Trufant, who is off to a good start in his second season. In his last two games against the Falcons, Jackson has 20 catches for 303 yards (151.5 per game) and three touchdowns. Since 2013, Trufant has 19 passes defensed, which ranks tied for ninth in the NFL.

--Buccaneers LG Logan Mankins, the six-time Pro Bowler, vs. Falcons DT/DE Jonathan Babineaux, who has the Falcons’ only hit on a quarterback this season. Mankins was acquired in a trade with the Patriots and has helped to stabilize the Bucs’ offensive line.

--Buccaneers coverage units vs. Falcons return game, which features Devin Hester. Bucs coach Lovie Smith personally scouted Hester coming out of Miami and drafted him when he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Hester, who is in his first season with the Falcons, went on to become perhaps the games top returner of all-time. Smith will likely attempt to kick away from Hester, who had 125 return yards last week against the Bengals.