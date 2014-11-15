Atlanta Falcons - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - INSIDE SLANT

The Atlanta Falcons, who are set to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, did some advance scouting by way of television on “Monday Night Football.”

They watched intensely as the Philadelphia Eagles rushed through the Carolina offensive line with ease. The Eagles finished with nine sacks in the game.

The Falcons are coming off their best pass rushing game and home to continue their efforts.

Falcons defensive end Osi Umenyiora led the charge against Tampa Bay.

“Stop the run and you’re going to be able to get after the quarterback,” Umenyiora said.

In Sunday’s 27-17 win over Tampa Bay, the Falcons were stout against the run. They held running backs Charles Sims, Michael James and Bobby Rainey to 53 yards on 18 carries for a very respectable 2.9 yards per carry average.

Tampa Bay quarterback Josh McCown wound up the leading rusher as he scrambled five times for 39 yards, including the Buccaneers’ longest rush of the game, a 15-yard gain.

With the ground game held in check, the Falcons unleashed their best pass-rushing assault of the season, finishing with four sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Both season highs.

Umenyiora (1.5), linebacker Kroy Biermann (1.5) and defensive end/tackle Jonathan Babineaux (1.0) recorded the sacks.

“Kroy probably had his most productive game of the season,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said. “He was one of the players we recognized for his performance. Not only against the run, he set the edge a couple times and didn’t allow ball to get outside. He put some pressure on the quarterback.”

Umenyiora and Biermann also had three quarterback hits each. Babineaux had two hits. Linebacker Paul Worrilow, safety Dezmen Southward and linebacker Prince Shembo were credited with one quarterback hit each.

The Falcons now have 11 sacks, which moved them ahead of Oakland (eight) and into 31st place in the league.

Smith believes the pass rush numbers against Tampa Bay could have been even higher.

“We left meat on the bone, so to speak,” Smith said. “There were other opportunities. We have to continue to improve in the area of rushing the quarterback.”

The Falcons, aligned to protect against the deep ball, did give up a lot of passing yardage underneath. McCown completed 27 of 43 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Falcons ramped up the pressure as the game went along, which helped to net two late interceptions.

Safety Dwight Lowery made a spectacular diving interception after cornerback Robert Alford tipped a pass. The play was initially called an incompletion but the replay official challenged and then reversed the ruling.

“I knew that I had it,” Lowery said. “I was actually kind of surprised that I had it because normally you don’t see that type of play happen.”

The Falcons defense, which had given up a late game-winning drive in its last outing against Detroit, needed that interception. If Tampa had scored, the score would have closed to 27-24 with almost two minutes remaining for an onside kick and chance to tie. The Bucs also had all three of their timeouts.

“That was a great play,” cornerback Desmond Trufant said. “Dwight just made a great diving catch. It sealed the game.”

Said Worrilow: “That was huge. I knew he caught it. That was just a great reaction on the ball.”

The Falcons are hoping they can continue the defensive progress by mounting a serious pass rush against Newton and the Panthers on Sunday.

SERIES HISTORY: 39th regular-season meeting. Falcons lead series, 23-15. Since Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan told the Panthers to “Get the (expletive) off my field” after a thrilling 30-28 victory on Sept. 30, 2012 at the Georgia Dome, the Panthers have spanked the Falcons in three straight games.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - NOTES, QUOTES

--After blowing a 21-point halftime lead in London and returning from the bye week, Smith ordered to team to elect permanent captains for the rest of the season.

Normally, the Falcons would pick the captains after the season based on how the players performed.

The team elected quarterback Matt Ryan and Roddy White as the offensive captains. Defensive tackle Jonathan Babineux and linebacker Paul Worrilow were the voted in as captains of the defense. Wide receiver Eric Weems and running back Antone Smith were voted as the special teams captains.

“I feel like I always owe it to the guys to always give my best day-in and day-out,” Ryan said on Wednesday. “I‘m going to try and lead as best I can, the same way that I have up until this point. It’s certainly nice and a really nice honor for me and my teammates.”

The captains had a block “C” sewed on their jerseys for the Tampa Bay game and went out for the coin flip.

They move has been well-received in the locker room.

“Those guys who got elected as captains are very well respected in this locker room and this building,” safety Dwight Lowery said. “There are going to be guys that we can lean on week-in and week-out to help us win games.”

--The Falcons had a functional offensive line before multiple injuries scuttled their depth and had them scrambling to patch together an effective group.

After some adjustment periods as new players worked into the lineup, the line appears to be rounding into an efficient unit once again. The latest evidence of improvement came during the 27-17 victory at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

In addition to allowing the Buccaneers to hit quarterback Matt Ryan just once in 40-drop backs, the offensive line helped running back Steven Jackson gain a season-high 81 yards on 16 carries. Jackson’s 5.1 yards per carry against the Bucs were the most since he averaged 7.1 yards in his Falcons debut at New Orleans in the 2013 season-opener.

Jackson said the offensive line is rounding into form as center Matt Stone and right tackle Ryan Schraeder gain experience and the group develops cohesion.

“We are not satisfied by 81 yards but I think the young guys have done a really good job of stepping in and doing their jobs and being thrown in the fire,” Jackson said. “I think you’ve just got to just pat those guys on the back. There’s been a rotation there up front and for those guys to jell so quickly together for not only myself but the other running backs, you’ve got to give them the credit and us backs just do what we do.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 10,000 - WR Roddy White needs 74 yards receiving to eclipse the 10,000-yard mark for his career. White, who’s in his 10th season, has 724 catches for 9,927 yards over his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got seven games to go. The way that we play. ... The way that I play in the next seven games will tell the story of our football team and myself personally this year.” --Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on his 2014 performance.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

ATLANTA FALCONS

--Out: T Jonathan Scott (hamstring)

--Questionable: WR Harry Douglas (foot), WR Devin Hester (ankle), CB Josh Wilson (ankle)

--Probable: G Justin Blalock (foot), DE Jonathan Massaquoi (foot)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: DT Star Lotulelei (ankle)

--Doubtful: G Amini Silatolu (knee)

--Questionable: CB Bene’ Benwikere (ankle), DE Charles Johnson (not injury related), TE Brandon Williams (foot)

--Probable: T Nate Chandler (toe), WR Jerricho Cotchery (hamstring), S Roman Harper (not injury related), DT Kawann Short (ankle), RB Jonathan Stewart (ankle), G Trai Turner (ankle), CB Melvin White (knee), RB DeAngelo Williams (foot)

--Against the Bucs, the Falcons used “jumbo” tackle Gabe Carimi and tight end Levine Toilolo extensively as run blockers.

According to Pro Football Focus, they used Toilolo as a blocker on all 28 running plays and Carimi on 14.

“That was probably one of our most efficient run games this season,” Falcons coach Mike Smith said. “We got Steven rolling. We wanted to do it with bigger bodies in the game. It was not a thought of spreading it out. We wanted to put big bodies on line of scrimmage. (Carimi and Toilolo) were an integral part of it.”

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Roddy White caught six passes for 72 yards and his fourth touchdown catch of the season at Tampa Bay. He needs three touchdowns to pass former running back Michael Turner (61) for the most touchdowns in franchise history.

--TE Levine Toilolo has caught 15 passes for 149 yards, including a one-yard touchdown against New Orleans on Sept. 7. He has three career touchdown catches.

--WR Julio Jones caught eight passes for a 119 yards at Tampa Bay last week. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Ranks third in NFL with 61 receptions and fifth in the League with 853 yards. Needs 147 receiving yards for his second career 1,000 yard season.

--RB Steven Jackson rushed for a season-high 81 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown at Tampa Bay (11/9). Became the 19th player in NFL history to reach 11,000 rushing yards against Detroit (10/26).

--DE Kroy Biermann had a break out game, logging five total tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one pass defensed at Tampa Bay Nov. 9.

--FS Dwight Lowery started at safety and posted his first interception as a Falcon, picking off Tampa Bay quarterback Josh McCown in the end zone at Tampa Bay.

--WR Drew Davis is closer to full strength in his return from July foot surgery. Davis was a full participant in practice Wednesday after he participated on a limited basis last week.

“It feels pretty good,” Davis said before practice. “It still is a little bit brand new just getting back to doing everything and running routes and being on special teams. I think the biggest part is being back out there and getting into the same routine and helping. I‘m feeling good and just trying to get my cardio back.”

The Falcons can wait up until Nov. 24 to decide whether to add Davis to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list.

--OT Jonathan Scott (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

--WR Harry Douglas (foot) did not practice on Wednesday.

--WR Devin Hester (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

--LG Justin Blalock (foot) was limited in practice on Wednesday.

--DE Jonathan Massaquoi (foot) was limited in practice on Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: Carolina safety Thomas DeCoud’s knowledge of the Falcons’ offense and personnel means they’ll have to add some new wrinkles when they face their old teammate on Sunday.

DeCoud started 78 of 80 games for the Falcons from 2009-2013. The Falcons released DeCoud after last season and he’s now a starter for the Panthers.

“Thomas obviously is a very good player; he was with us for a long time, very productive, we won a lot of games with Thomas here,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “And he knows our schemes. He practiced against us every day for a long time. We’ll have to make some adjustments. We always do that in division to make sure we will break a few tendencies and do some things a little bit different.”

The Falcons selected DeCoud in the third round of the 2008 draft out of Cal. He became a full-time starter in his second season and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2012 but his play declined dramatically last season, most noticeably with poor tackling.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Falcons LB Joplo Bartu, who is set to make his eighth start this season, vs. Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams, who’s averaging 3.4 yards per carry: Bartu will have to control Williams when the Panthers run their read-option plays. He had 15 tackles in the loss to Baltimore. Williams managed just 31 yards on 13 carries as he received the start against the Eagles. He caught three passes for 13 yards.

--Falcons S Dwight Lowery, who made his first interception with the Falcons, vs. Panthers TE Greg Olsen, who’s coming of a strong game: With William Moore out, Lowery has been a stabilizing force for the Falcons’ young secondary. He came up with a big interception late against Tampa Bay. Olsen is quarterback Cam Newton’s favorite target. He caught six passes for 119 yards in the loss to the Eagles.

--Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder, second-year undrafted player from Valdosta State, vs. Panthers DE Charles Johnson, who has eight sacks in his last six games against the Falcons: Schraeder is set to make his third start this season. He’s been steady in the previous starts against Detroit and Tampa Bay. Johnson has wrecked the Falcons’ tackles over the past years. But with Greg Hardy out, he only has four sacks this season and no multi-sack games.