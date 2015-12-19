Atlanta Falcons - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - INSIDE SLANT

The Atlanta Falcons’ free fall was plain for the public to see on the sidelines during the 38-0 thrashing that the Carolina Panthers laid on the Falcons last Sunday.

There was a sideline shoving match between defensive line coach Bryan Cox and defensive tackle Ra‘Shede Hageman.

Cornerback Robert Alford stopping running on a deep pass to wide receiver Ted Ginn and had several other miscues.

There were missed tackles, blown coverages and curious angles to the ball.

This was all happening a week after Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy accused the Falcons of loafing on Jameis Winston’s 20-yard run on third-and-19 with the game on the line.

It got so bad with the Falcons losing their poise against the Panthers that coach Dan Quinn had to pull right tackle Ryan Schraeder, his highest graded lineman, after he got an unsportsmanlike penalty with 8:17 to play in the fourth quarter.

Quinn had meetings with Cox and Hageman. He also met with Alford about his play.

Over the final three games, Quinn will get a chance to see who wants to play and be with the team in the future.

Alford did not face any discipline from the team.

“He’s the same guy that won the ball game for us against the Washington Redskins (in Week 5),” Quinn said. “I have all the faith and belief in him. The fact that he didn’t play like he was capable of on that play and a couple others, there was a conversation that we absolutely had.”

Alford stopped on the play because he thought Ginn had gone out of bounds.

Quinn also had to patch things up between Cox and Hageman.

“At no point is that going to be part of our football,” Quinn said. “I talked to both of them about it.”

Running back Devonta Freeman believes he knows what’s wrong with the Falcons.

“It’s that energy,” Freeman said. “It’s all about that energy. We have to get our energy back up. We have to finish the season strong. Who knows what the future may hold?”

The Falcons have now dropped six consecutive games and need several football miracles to reach the playoffs.

“You always have to look at yourself,” Freeman said. “This is going to determine you right now. Your back is against the wall, everybody is booing you. ... Now, it’s all about eliminating all of the clutter and playing football, making it a fun game still.”

The Falcons know they have lost something since the 5-0 start, but aren’t sure what it is or how to recapture that magic.

“We have to find a way to get it back and we haven’t the last few weeks,” Matthews said. “That’s on us as an offensive line and offense, to get this changed. It’s frustrating.”

Quinn, surprisingly, doesn’t have any major changes in mind to attempt to get things turned around.

“Well, I think we’re always looking to tweak one thing,” Quinn said. “To find, what can change or what can we find better, and how can we put the players in the best spots to do that? I can promise you that we will be going and digging under every opportunity to look for that.”

He’s trying to stay the course with a team that’s off course.

“Oftentimes, when I don’t waiver from my messaging about how we want to play, there’s a real style and attitude about that,” Quinn said. “That part will never change, in terms of the turnover margin and the effort and toughness that we want, but finding ways for us to play at our best, doing different technique, and doing different variations to how we feature the players. Yeah, I’ll continue to look at that for sure.”

SERIES RECORD: 6th regular-season meeting. Jaguars lead series, 3-2. The Falcons won the last meeting, 41-14, on Dec. 15, 2011 at the Georgia Dome. The Jaguars won the last meeting in Jacksonville, 13-7, on Sept. 9, 2007.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - NOTES, QUOTES

--Falcons safety William Moore, who suffered an ankle injury against Carolina, was placed on injured reserve and wide receiver Leonard Hankerson was released from injured reserve of Tuesday.

Moore, 30, was a second-round pick in 2009 draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 season and has started 72 of 76 games over his career, but only played all 16 games once, in 2013.

Moore has played in 11 games this season and recorded 51 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble. In his seven years with the Falcons, he has 362 total tackles (275 solo) 16 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

Moore, who is owed $4.9 million in base salary and bonuses for 2016, will likely have to take a pay cut to stay with the Falcons or the team may elect to move on. He replaced on the team’s official depth chart by Kemal Ishmael.

--The Falcons moved guard Ben Garland, who’s 6-ee-5, 275 pounds, up to the 53-man roster to take Moore’s spot. Garland, who played at Air Force, has spent time with Denver. He was listed behind Andy Levitre at left guard on the team’s official depth chart.

--Hankerson was signed by the Falcons on March 11, and played in eight games for the team this season. He had 26 catches for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Dan Quinn said Hankerson was no longer in the team’s plans.

The Falcons also signed wide receivers R.J. Harris and Jordan Leslie, defensive end Dontay Moch, and linebacker Curtis Grant to the practice squad. They waived wide receiver Devon Wylie off the practice squad.

BY THE NUMBERS: 109 -- With wide receiver Julio Jones’ third catch of the Carolina game, he set a new career high for catches in a season (104). He now has 109 catches on the season, which is a league high, and is also the third-highest total during a single season in franchise history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a team that is crumbling right before our very eyes.” --Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian on the Falcons.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Atlanta Falcons - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ATLANTA FALCONS

--Out: LB Paul Worrilow (knee)

--Probable: G Chris Chester (shoulder), WR Devin Hester (toe), DT Paul Soliai (calf), TE Jacob Tamme (back), CB Desmond Trufant (calf)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Doubtful: DE Ryan Davis (knee), RB T.J. Yeldon (knee)

--Questionable: S Sergio Brown (thumb), CB Dwayne Gratz (hamstring), TE Nic Jacobs (hamstring), WR Bryan Walters (back)

--Probable: DE Andre Branch (groin), DE Chris Clemons (not injury related), WR Allen Hurns (thigh), DT Roy Miller (knee), T Jermey Parnell (knee), LB Paul Posluszny (hand)

PLAYER NOTES

--The Falcons promoted outside linebacker Tyler Starr to the active roster from the practice squad on Friday and placed center James Stone on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Starr was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Dakota. In 2014, he was on the Falcons’ 53-man roster but did not see any game action. He has spent the first 14 weeks this season on the practice squad.

The 6-3, 291-pound Stone was originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Tennessee following the 2014 draft. Stone has played in seven games (one start) this season. He has played in 19 games (10 starts) in his two seasons with the Falcons.

--Circumstances forced Falcons safety Kemal Ishmael to make the rapid climb from seventh-round pick to special-teams player to starter in 2014.

Ishmael is now set to return to the starting lineup after William Moore was placed on injured reserve. He has made two starts and played in all 13 games this season.

In two seasons with the Falcons, has seen action in 20 games with 10 starts. He has totaled 103 tackles (66 solo), four interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six passes defensed.

The Atlanta Falcons promoted outside linebacker Tyler Starr to the active roster from the practice squad on Friday and placed center James Stone on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Starr was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Dakota. In 2014, he was on the Falcons’ 53-man roster but did not see any game action. He has spent the first 14 weeks this season on the practice squad.

The 6-3, 291-pound Stone was originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Tennessee following the 2014 draft. Stone has played in seven games (one start) this season. He has played in 19 games (10 starts) in his two seasons with the Falcons.

GAME PLAN

--The Falcons were shutout in the 38-0 loss to Carolina for the first time since Tampa Bay beat the Falcons 27-0 on Dec. 5, 2004.

Since opening the season with a 5-0 mark, the Falcons’ offense has been dysfunctional. After getting down 21-0, the Falcons failed to take any shots down the field. Part of the reason may have been related to the pass protection.

The Falcons don’t appear to have any answers on how to fix the offense.

“Man, I don’t know,” wide receiver Roddy White said. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board. We have to go back and look at everything that we are doing. Playing hard just (is not) enough. We have to do more.”

The Falcons have scored only two touchdowns over their past three games.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Falcons MLB Paul Worrilow vs. Jaguars RB Denard Robinson.

When T.J. Yeldon went down against the Colts, Robinson, the former collegiate quarterback, rushed 14 times for 75 yards. Worrilow leads the team in tackles with 90 overall. He has 61 solo tackles and 29 assisted tackles. The Falcons allow 105.9 yards rushing per game, which is 15th in league.

--Falcons FS Ricardo Allen, who is second on the team with 51 solo tackles, vs. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who has thrown 30 touchdowns passes and 13 interceptions.

Allen will have to keep the integrity of the zone defenses and not allow any deep passes. Bortles is showing signs of developing into a fine quarterback in his second season in the league, although he does need to improve his completion percentage (57.5 percent). Bortles has eight touchdown passes in the past two weeks and set a franchise record by throwing 10 over a three-game span.

--Falcons CB Desmond Trufant, who’ll likely shadow Robinson when in man-to-man coverage, vs. Jaguars WR Allen Robinson, who has 66 catches for 1,084 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Trufant’s steady play has been one of the few bright spots on the Falcons’ defense. He leads the team with nine pass breakups. He has an interception and two fumble recoveries.