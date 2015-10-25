Preview: Falcons at Titans

The Atlanta Falcons look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they pay a visit to the reeling Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Devonta Freeman had two more touchdowns in Atlanta’s 31-21 setback to NFC South-rival New Orleans on Oct. 15, raising his season total to 10 - four more than the next closest competitor (five others).

Julio Jones appears to be laboring in the face of hamstring and toe issues, as the stud wideout has been limited to just 15 receptions in the last three games after reeling in 34 in the first three contests. While Atlanta tasted defeat for the first time, Tennessee has had a steady diet of it with four straight losses following its season-opening victory over Tampa Bay. Marcus Mariota’s availability for Sunday’s game is in question after he suffered an MCL sprain in the Titans’ 38-10 setback to Miami last week. Coach Ken Whisenhunt told the team’s website that Mariota is “doing really well” despite failing to practice this week, but did not divulge whether the rookie or Zach Mettenberger will get the nod on Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons - 4.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE FALCONS (5-1): Matt Ryan is 83 yards shy of reaching 30,000 and would become the fifth-fastest quarterback to reach the plateau behind Dan Marino (114), Kurt Warner (114), Peyton Manning (115) and Aaron Rodgers (116). Ryan, who is set to play in his 117th contest, threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns last week versus the Saints but suffered his second lost fumble in two games. Roddy White pulled in his first touchdown pass of the season against New Orleans but has recorded just two receptions for three straight weeks.

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-4): Mettenberger “has been itching for a while” to play, Whisenhunt told the Tennessean. The second-year quarterback has made appearances in nine career games, throwing eight touchdowns against seven interceptions while also losing two fumbles. Tight end Delanie Walker reeled in eight receptions for 97 yards last week and his 22 catches lead a team that features only Kendall Wright (20) and Justin Hunter (11) also in double digits.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Atlanta boasts the top-ranked rush defense (78.8 yards per game) while Tennessee owns the league’s best pass defense (184.0).

2. Titans WR Harry Douglas is nursing injured ribs and is questionable to face his former team.

3. Tennessee visits Houston next Sunday for its first road game since Sept. 20.

PREDICTION: Falcons 38, Titans 10