Preview: Falcons at Vikings

Rookie Teddy Bridgewater makes his first career start when the Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Bridgewater became the starting quarterback when Matt Cassel suffered a season-ending foot injury and hell also take over a team missing star runner Adrian Peterson, who remains away to deal with child-abuse charges. Its not the way that I wanted it to happen, Bridgewater told reporters, but Im still going to have to take advantage of this opportunity.

While Bridgewater is learning the ropes, Atlanta veteran Matt Ryan is thriving with 965 yards and seven touchdowns through three games. I think hes got a very good understanding of how people are trying to defend us, coach Mike Smith told reporters about Ryan. Ive said it from the very beginning, Matt is an elite quarterback in the NFL. Thus far, hes played like one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. The Falcons are coming off a 56-14 thrashing of Tampa Bay in which they scored the second-most points in franchise history.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons 2.5. O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (2-1): Julio Jones leads the NFL with 365 receiving yards to go with 23 receptions and three touchdowns and he just may have sidekick Roddy White on the field this time. White missed the Tampa Bay game with a hamstring injury but declared to reporters that he was healthy and ready to roll. While the offensive is producing a league-leading 455 yards per game, the defense is tied for 27th in total defense (387 per game) and ranks 24th in defending the pass (262.7) despite inside linebacker Paul Worrilow being tied for the league high with 35 tackles.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (1-2): Minnesota has scored just 16 points in two games without Peterson and new starter Matt Asiata failed to reach 40 rushing yards in either game. Bridgewater went 12-of-20 for 150 yards against New Orleans but was unable to get the Vikings into the end zone. Minnesota ranks 11th in total defense (335.3 yards) and is receiving solid play from first-round pick Anthony Barr  the outside linebacker has 17 tackles and one sack  but could be without veteran linebacker Chad Greenway (hand, ribs).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ryan was 27-of-34 for 262 yards and three touchdowns when the Falcons posted a 24-14 home win over the Vikings in 2011.

2. Minnesota all-purpose threat Cordarrelle Patterson leads the team in rushing (95), receiving yards (143) and is averaging 27.3 yards on kickoff returns.

3. Atlantas Devin Hester set a record with his 20th career return touchdown  breaking the mark held by Deion Sanders  in the win over the Buccaneers.

PREDICTION: Falcons 31, Vikings 24