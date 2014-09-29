Bridgewater, Vikings outlast Falcons

MINNEAPOLIS -- Teddy Bridgewater passed for 317 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Atlanta Falcons 41-28 Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium -- although the rookie quarterback went to the locker room on a cart with 6:11 left in game for X-rays on his left ankle.

When the tests were negative, Bridgewater came back to the sideline to witness the end of the game, but did not return. He was smiling when he left the field at the end of the game but appeared to have a slight limp.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer isn’t a doctor, but said if it’s up to him, there’s no question Bridgewater will be ready to make his second NFL start Thursday when the Vikings travel to Green Bay for a game against the Packers.

“He’s going to get an MRI (on Monday),” Zimmer said. “But I told him he’s fine.”

Bridgewater was the fourth rookie since 1980 to win his first start passing for at least 300 yards, joining Eric Zeier, Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins.

Making his first start in the National Football League, chants of “Ted-dy, Ted-dy” from the more than 52,000 in attendance came almost every time Bridgewater stepped onto the field. The rookie from Louisville showed poise, connecting on enough big plays to keep the Vikings’ offense moving to the tune of 558 total yards of offense.

“Teddy is the same all the time, he’s always got the same demeanor,” Zimmer said. “It’s just amazing to be around this kid. He’s a good kid. I‘m proud he’s on my team.”

When they got close to the goal line, it was running back Matt Asiata who did the dirty work, tying a career-high with three touchdowns, the longest of which came from six yards.

Away from the goal line, it was rookie running back Jerick McKinnon doing the damage, rushing 18 times for 135 yards -- the first 100-yard game of his brief NFL career.

“That’s what we wanted to do, help take the pressure off Teddy,” Asiata said. “But he didn’t need it.”

Wide receiver Jarius Wright also set a career high with eight receptions for 132 yards, including a 52-yard reception on the Vikings’ drive to set up Asiata’s first score of the day.

“Anytime you have more than 500 yards of total offense, it’s a great feeling,” Bridgewater said. “That was a total team effort. It’s not about me. All I have to do is drop back and put the ball in the playmakers’ hands.”

Asiata’s third score of the day gave Minnesota a 33-28 lead with just over 10 minutes to play. On the play before, Bridgewater scrambled to the 1 and appeared to have his left ankle rolled up on. He finished the drive by handing off to Asiata and then was taken to the locker room for X-rays.

That meant giving way to much-maligned quarterback Christian Ponder, who after an Atlanta punt, promptly led Minnesota on a short scoring drive, going 18 yards on five plays to get into position for a 55-yard field goal by Blair Walsh that gave the Vikings a 38-28 lead.

Looking for points on their next drive, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was intercepted by safety Harrison Smith at the Falcons 30 with just over three minutes remaining. Walsh connected on his fourth field goal of the day to provide the final margin.

“Obviously we did a great job offensively,” Zimmer said. “Defensively, we had a few bonehead things we have to fix. But I like how this team competes, I like how it works, I like how it studies.”

Falcons coach Mike Smith was disappointed in his defense, saying a number of mistakes -- physical and mental -- led to numerous breakdowns.

“Obviously, this is not the type of performance we need to have to win football games,” Smith said. “It was very disturbing in a number of areas in what we were able to get accomplished.”

Minnesota took a 24-14 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of first-quarter scores by Asiata and a Bridgewater 13-yard run in the second. After a 41-yard field goal by Walsh made it 27-14 early in the third, Atlanta scored a pair of touchdowns less than six minutes apart. Ryan connected with wide receiver Devin Hester on a 36-yard score midway through the third before running back Antone Smith busted through the left side of the Vikings defense and down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown, giving Atlanta a one-point lead heading to the final quarter.

“We were able to fight back and get a one-point lead and then we went back out on defense and we were not able to stop them,” Smith said. “They ran the ball, they threw the football. They did basically whatever they wanted to in terms of controlling the line of scrimmage. That is very alarming, in the way we play on the road through the first two games, is a big concern.”

Minnesota had 44 carries for 241 yards, Bridgewater had oodles of time to throw all game and wasn’t sacked a single time.

“We just need to wrap up and play physical up front,” Falcons defensive tackle Paul Soliai said. “It starts with us up front on the D-line. We didn’t do our job.”

Asiata’s third score came with 10:50 remaining and a hobbled Bridgewater connected with tight end Rhett Ellison on the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game.

Ryan finished the game 25-for-41 passing for 298 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Julio Jones had six catches for 82 yards.

Perhaps most concerning for Atlanta is the health of the offensive line. Three starters up front -- left guard Justin Blalock, right tackle Lamar Holmes and center Joe Hawley -- were lost during the game. In the fourth quarter, tight end Levine Toilolo was lined up at right tackle.

NOTES: Falcons S William Moore left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. ... Falcons LG Justin Blalock left the game in the second quarter with a back injury and did not return. ... Falcons RT Lamar Holmes left the game in the third quarter with a right foot injury and did not return. ... Falcons C Joe Hawley left the game on a cart on the final play of the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. ... Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. X-rays were negative and he will have an MRI on Monday.