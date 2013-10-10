Preview: Giants at Bears

The wheels have completely come off for the New York Giants, who are off to a disastrous start and face a short turnaround when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Giants have dropped their first five games, the franchise’s worst start in a non-strike season since 1979, and have shown little resistance while surrendering a league-worst 36.4 points per game. As bad as the Giants have been, they are only two games out of first place in the NFC East.

There is also plenty of concern in Chicago, which is coming off back-to-back losses following a 3-0 start to the season. A stout defense is normally a staple of the Bears, but they have been burned for an average of 28 points per game and have yet to hold an opponent under 21. Quarterback Jay Cutler threw for 358 yards in Sunday’s 26-18 home loss to New Orleans, but Chicago’s defense allowed Drew Brees and the Saints to control the ball for 36 minutes.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Bears -9.5. O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (0-5): While New York’s defense has been abysmal, the running game is in shambles with second-year back David Wilson suffering a neck injury on Sunday and still dealing with tingling on Monday. That has forced Eli Manning to to carry a one-dimensional offense and the results have not been pretty - he’s thrown a league-high 12 interceptions and been sacked 15 times. “He’s certainly trying to do too much, he knows his team and he knows his responsibilities” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. “He’s an extremely accountable guy and he’s going to do everything he possibly can.”

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-2): One of the few positives to come out of Sunday’s loss was the immense performance of second-year wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey, who had 10 receptions for a franchise-record 218 yards. Of course, Jeffrey’s monster day came at the expense of fellow wideout Brandon Marshall, who was limited to four catches for 30 yards and expressed his frustration after the game. “As a receiver, you always want the ball,” Marshall said. “But, you know, coach (Marc) Trestman is an offensive guru. Jay’s a good quarterback. We’re going to do what’s best for the team.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York has allowed at least 31 points in the first five games, matching a league record set by the Chicago Cardinals in 1954.

2. Bears RB Matt Forte has rushed for 375 yards and also had 27 receptions for 200 more.

3. The teams have not met since October 2010, when the Giants posted a 17-3 home win.

PREDICTION: Bears 30, Giants 27