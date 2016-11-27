Preview: Giants at Browns

The New York Giants must guard against overconfidence Sunday as they aim for their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the winless Cleveland Browns. Four of the five wins during New York's run of success came at home, including last week's 22-16 triumph over Chicago, and each of its 10 games this season have been within one score in the fourth quarter.

The Giants' winning streak, which has followed a three-game slide, has kept them within striking distance of Dallas, which has won nine in a row since falling to New York in its season opener and owns a two-game lead over the division rival in the NFC East. New York does not want the stigma of being the first team this season to fall to Cleveland, which has lost each of its last three games by at least 15 points. The Browns hope to end their skid behind Josh McCown, who will make his third start of the season as rookie Cody Kessler entered the league's concussion protocol after being injured in last week's 24-9 setback against Pittsburgh. McCown, who missed six of Cleveland's first eight games with shoulder and collarbone injuries, is 65-of-122 for 778 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in four contests this season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -7. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE GIANTS (7-3): Jason Pierre-Paul was one of four players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday. The veteran defensive end, who registered 2 1/2 sacks in the win over the Bears, is dealing with a sore knee. Odell Beckham Jr. has made all of his team-leading six touchdown catches over the last six games and has recorded a league-high 31 since 2014.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-11): Robert Griffin III, who hasn't played since breaking a bone in his shoulder in the season opener against Philadelphia, practiced Wednesday after being designated for return from injured reserve. The 26-year-old Griffin, who has yet to be cleared for contact, will remain on IR for the rest of the season if Cleveland does not activate him within 21 days. Rookie Kevin Hogan, who has completed 14-of-26 passes for 104 yards with two interceptions in three games this season, will serve as McCown's backup on Sunday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Giants WR Sterling Shepard is tied for the league lead among rookies with five touchdown receptions.

2. Cleveland has recorded a total of 16 sacks - six more than Buffalo's Lorenzo Alexander, Seattle's Cliff Avril and Kansas City's Dee Ford, who share the league lead.

3. New York S Landon Collins has made an interception in each of his last four games.

PREDICTION: Giants 33, Browns 13