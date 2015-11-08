Preview: Giants at Buccaneers

After being gashed for seven touchdown passes last week, the New York Giants could see a key cog return to the defensive line on Sunday when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Veteran Jason Pierre-Paul is in line to make his season debut following a horrific fireworks attack in July, perhaps aiding an ailing pass defense that failed to harass Drew Brees in New York’s 52-49 shootout loss last week.

Pierre-Paul registered a team-high 12.5 sacks last season for the Giants, who have mustered a league-low nine in 2015. Coach Tom Coughlin hasn’t publicly divulged if the former South Florida star will have a happy homecoming on Sunday, only saying “if he’s ready, we’ll play him. If he’s not ready, then we’ll take more time.” Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston is hardly in the stratosphere of Brees, but the top overall pick has thrown four touchdown passes to help his team win two of its last three games. Winston didn’t throw an interception for the third straight contest as the Buccaneers bounced back from surrendering a 24-point lead to post a 23-20 overtime victory over NFC South-rival Atlanta last week.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -2.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE GIANTS (4-4): Although bested by Brees on the scoreboard, Eli Manning’s career-high six-touchdown performance drew rave reviews - with three of those scores ending up in the hands of Odell Beckham Jr. The duo could be in for another solid outing if Manning repeats his previous effort versus Tampa Bay as the veteran quarterback threw for a personal-best 510 yards and three scores in a 41-34 victory in 2012. Beckham, who reeled in eight receptions for 130 yards against New Orleans, shares the league lead in touchdown receptions (seven) with Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald and New England tight end Rob Gronkowski.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (3-4): After struggling in each of the previous two seasons, Doug Martin could enjoy a field day facing a Giants defense that is yielding a league-high 427.5 yards per contest. Martin was held to just 71 versus the Falcons after amassing 365 in his previous three for Tampa Bay, which is fourth in rushing (131.3 yards per contest) this season. The Buccaneers may need to lean on Martin with wideout Vincent Jackson (knee) in line to miss his second straight contest and tight end Austin Sefarian-Jenkins (shoulder) likely to be out for his sixth.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans has been held to just three catches in three of his last four outings.

2. New York’s Will Tye will get the start as fellow TE Larry Donnell (neck) was ruled out on Thursday.

3. The Giants are a league-best plus-10 in turnovers.

PREDICTION: Giants 31, Buccaneers 16