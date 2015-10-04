Preview: Giants at Bills

Rex Ryan may not like it but expect a shootout when the Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants on Sunday. Ryan’s Bills are the third-highest scoring team in the league and both teams’ secondaries have been picked apart to start the season, ranking at the very bottom of the NFL in passing defense.

Paced by first-year starter Tyrod Taylor, the Bills are averaging 33.3 points a game but expect to be without running back LeSean McCoy, who is still bothered by a hamstring injury. The Giants are also missing one of their stars as wide receiver Victor Cruz had hoped to make his season debut this week, but he aggravated a calf injury at practice and was ruled out. Even without the duo, both teams have scored in bunches this season. The Bills bounced back from their loss to New England with a blowout win at Miami last week while the Giants notched their first win of the season against the Redskins.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bills -5.5. O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (1-2): The Giants had hoped that Cruz would ratchet up a potentially impressive passing attack led by Odell Beckham Jr., who has caught 14 scoring passes in 15 career games. While clock management has been a problem, Eli Manning has thrown four touchdown passes without an interception and is a proven winner, beginning just one season with a 1-3 record or worse since entering the league 12 years ago. The Giants have won their past two trips to Buffalo but need to improve their ground game, which has not had a 100-yard rusher this season.

ABOUT THE BILLS (2-1): McCoy is doubtful and wide receiver Sammy Watkins is also questionable with a calf injury, but thus far Buffalo’s offense has not missed a beat. Taylor has seven passing touchdowns in his first three games and Karlos Williams became the first player to score a touchdown in each of his first three games since Percy Harvin did so in 2009. Williams rushed for 110 yards last week and, even though McCoy has been injured, the Bills are the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Giants rookie OT Ereck Flowers practiced on Thursday and is expected to play.

2. Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is questionable with a concussion.

3. The game could be impacted by the path of Hurricane Joaquin, which could bring soaking rains to the area.

PREDICTION: Giants 24, Bills 21