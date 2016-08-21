Bills roll over winless Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills scored 21 unanswered points, 14 of which came off two New York Giants fumbles, as Rex Ryan’s team got its first win of the preseason with a 21-0 triumph over Ben McAdoo’s winless New York Giants at New Era Stadium.

Fresh off his recent contract extension, quarterback Tyrod Taylor was 7-of-10 passing for 132 yards for Buffalo (1-1).

Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who didn’t play in last week’s preseason opener due to a coach’s decision, showed his rust against the Bills. Manning completed 4 of 9 passes for 44 yards, with a long of 22 yards -- that being receiver Odell Beckham’s lone catch out of three pass targets.

Both teams came up empty in the first quarter, though for different reasons.

In the Bills’ case, they couldn’t get much going against the Giants’ first-string defense, who held Buffalo to just 75 yards of offense, 59 of which came on Taylor’s pass to tight end Charles Clay, the Bills’ leading receiver.

The defense for New York (0-2) also came up with a huge first-quarter turnover when safety Landon Collins stripped fullback Jerome Felton of the ball and defensive tackle Damon Harrison recovered it in the end zone to squash a Bills' scoring drive.

In the Giants’ case, their major problem was actually continuation of last year. After 30 minutes of play, the Giants running backs had seven carries for 11 yards, a paltry 1.6 yards per carry average. It also didn’t help that the Giants starting offensive line was called for three penalties in the first quarter, one each against right guard John Jerry, left tackle Ereck Flowers and center Weston Richburg.

The Bills broke the seal in the second quarter when over a string of five possessions, they came away with three touchdowns and just barely missed a fourth score when a 37-yard field goal attempt by Jordan Gay that hit the right upright.

Taylor connected with LeSean McCoy, who caught all four of his pass targets for 58 yards, on a 13-yard touchdown to cap a 7-play, 52-yard drive.

Then it was running back Jonathan Williams’ turn to add to the piling-on. Williams converted on a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but kicker Jordan Gay’s extra point attempt was no good.

The Bills capped their first-half scoring drive on a 19-yard pass down the left sideline from E.J. Manuel, who completed 8 of 13 pass attempts for 69 yards, to receiver Greg Little. Manuel, then connected with receiver Dezmin Lewis for the two-point conversion to make it 21-0 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Giants offense seemed to awaken from its game-long slumber once it got the ball back on an interception by safety Cooper Taylor of a Cardale Jones pass.

Running back Bobby Rainey ripped off a 67-yard run up the middle, the run being five more yards than the 62 total yards the Giants had logged on offense up until that point.

However, kicker Tom Obarski, whom McAdoo promised would have a “golden opportunity” to show he could be the Giants’ Week 1 kicker with Josh Brown facing a one-game suspension, sent a 28-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Giants receiver Victor Cruz (groin), cornerback Eli Apple (knee) and left guard Justin Pugh (shoulder) made the trip to Buffalo but did not play in the game. Giants safety Mykkele Thompson suffered a first-half concussion and didn’t return and punt returner /receiver Dwayne Harris had to leave the game with a knee injury; X-rays were negative.

Suspended Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus said Saturday that he will enter a rehabilitation center.