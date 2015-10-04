Giants 2-2 after dodging undisciplined Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Now that the New York Giants are finishing games, quarterback Eli Manning says they are “back in the mix.”

Manning passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 24-10 at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

For the second week in a row, the Giants protected a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter and evened their record at 2-2 after blowing 10-point leads in the fourth quarter of their first two games.

“We weren’t playing as well in the fourth quarter, so (coach Tom Coughlin) challenged us and said, ‘Hey, we gotta elevate our level of play in the fourth quarter,’ and I think we have done that in these past two weeks,” Manning said. “There’s the difference in winning games and losing.”

The Giants’ defense stifled a Bills offense that had averaged more than 33 points through its first three games. Buffalo’s longest drive of the first half covered just 21 yards, and when it started moving the ball later in the game, the Giants defense stepped up with a crucial goal line stand.

“Our defense played lights out today,” wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said.

Receivers Dwayne Harris and Rueben Randle and running back Rashad Jennings caught touchdowns for the Giants.

Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor passed for 274 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Karlos Williams scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game, but was held to 40 yards rushing.

“We just couldn’t get anything going in the first half,” Bills coach Rex Ryan said. “That was the most frustrating thing. We couldn’t get a spark. It was tough sledding, there’s no doubt.”

The Bills continued to show a lack of discipline, taking 17 penalties for 165 yards, including two on plays that appeared to be touchdowns. The Bills have 47 penalties so far this season.

“We have to play smarter, and be better to take ourselves out of situations that we got into today,” defensive tackle Kyle Williams said.

“It’s terrible,” safety Corey Graham added. “We can’t win games like that.”

The Giants put the game out of reach with 7:42 remaining when Jennings took a short pass and shrugged off three tacklers on his way to a 51-yard touchdown that made it 24-10 after running back Andre Williams’ 2-point conversion run.

“That was the play that kind of gave us the opportunity to take a deep breath,” Coughlin said.

Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara stripped the ball from Bills receiver Robert Woods at the Giants’ 40 on Buffalo’s ensuing drive.

Manning was intercepted for the first time this season at the goal line by Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore with 3:51 remaining. But the Bills were unable to convert the turnover into points.

The Bills got within a touchdown with just under 10 minutes to play when Taylor lofted a 23-yard touchdown pass to Williams wheeling out of the backfield.

After struggling to move the ball on its first eight series, the Bills put together two sustained drives in the second half that resulted in no points.

Buffalo’s 78-yard drive in the third quarter doubled its offensive output to that point in the game, but ended with Dan Carpenter missing a 30-yard field goal wide left. Taylor appeared to score on a 26-yard scramble earlier in the drive, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty on left guard Kraig Urbik.

Buffalo gained 66 yards on its next drive but stalled out on a fourth-and-goal play at the Giants’ 1-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Taylor completed a pass to Williams in the flat, but New York defenders Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and J.T. Thomas III stopped Williams for a loss.

“We knew it was going to be a battle and it was a battle,” Coughlin said.

Manning threw for touchdowns on consecutive drives as the Giants built a 16-3 halftime lead.

Randle’s 11-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter capped a 76-yard scoring drive on which the Bills took three defensive penalties, including one on a Giants’ field goal attempt.

Linebacker Devon Kennard’s interception at the Buffalo 32 led to Manning’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Harris two plays later. Kicker Josh Brown missed the extra point try, leaving the score at 9-3.

The teams traded field goals early on. Brown kicked a 47-yarder on the Giants’ opening drive, and Carpenter made one from 51 yards out to tie the game at 3-3.

NOTES: Beckham caught five passes for 38 yards and set an NFL record with 1,612 receiving yards through his first 16 games. The previous record of 1,593 yards was set by Houston’s Bill Groman in 1961. ... The Bills were without starting RB LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and top WR Sammy Watkins (groin). ... Bills safety Bacarri Rambo (quadriceps) and Giants cornerback Jayron Hosley (possible concussion) left the game and did not return. ... DE Owa Odighizauwa, the Giants’ third-round draft pick, made his season debut after missing three games with a foot injury.