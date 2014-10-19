Preview: Giants at Cowboys

(Updated: MINOR edit lede)

DeMarco Murray has run roughshod behind a rebuilt offensive line as the Dallas Cowboys have won five in a row to claim a share of the NFC East lead. Murray will attempt to become the first running back to begin a season with seven consecutive 100-yard rushing performances when the Cowboys host the division rival New York Giants on Sunday. The explosive back has firmly entrenched himself into the early MVP discussion with his fast start, and did nothing to quiet those talks after rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 victory over Seattle last week.

While Dallas’ offensive line made a statement against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, New York’s contingent yielded eight sacks against blitz-happy Philadelphia en route to a 27-0 loss last week. Adding injury to insult was the loss of wide receiver Victor Cruz, who tore his right patellar tendon and is sidelined for the season. Rookie Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to join Rueben Randle in the starting lineup while the Giants signed former Cowboy Kevin Ogletree this week to add depth to the position.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -6.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-3): With a relatively unproven cast of wideouts, Eli Manning will need more from his rushing game in order to keep Dallas off the field. Rookie Andre Williams rumbled for 59 yards with Rashad Jennings sidelined by a knee injury, but the Cowboys have tightened up defensively and are ranked a respectable 17th against the run and 12th versus the pass. Tight end Larry Donnell has just one catch for six yards since erupting for three touchdowns in New York’s 45-14 victory over Washington on Sept. 25.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (5-1): Murray’s success on the ground has taken a bit of the pressure off the ailing back of Tony Romo. The veteran quarterback has thrown 10 touchdowns during the team’s winning streak, with Dez Bryant reeling in a score in four straight games before being kept out of the end zone versus Seattle. Tight end Jason Witten had a 3-yard touchdown reception last week for his first score of the season and also found the end zone in both meetings with the Giants last year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York S Antrel Rolle shares the NFL lead with three interceptions and had one in the last encounter with Dallas.

2. Cowboys backup RB Joseph Randle will play this week despite receiving an estimated $29,117 fine following his arrest for shoplifting. Randle was charged with a misdemeanor Class B theft of $50-500 involving a bottle of cologne and a package of underwear, according to the Frisco (Texas) police.

3. Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (leg) missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in question for Sunday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 27, Giants 17