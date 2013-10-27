Preview: Giants at Eagles

Unless the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants play to a tie on Sunday - and given the NFC East this season, anything is possible - a long losing streak is going to end this weekend. The Eagles have not won a home game since defeating the Giants on Sept. 30, 2012, losing nine straight at Lincoln Financial Field. Meanwhile, New York has not won a road game since Oct. 14, 2012, at San Francisco, dropping eight in a row away from MetLife Stadium.

The Giants notched their first win of the season Monday night versus the Vikings and now they will try to win back-to-back games for the first time since going 4-0 in October 2012. “We don’t enjoy playing (in Philadelphia),” admitted New York receiver Victor Cruz. “It’s something we have to do. We have to go out there and take care of business on the road.” As for the Eagles, center Jason Kelce said after last week’s home loss to the Cowboys, “The product we’re putting out on the field isn’t good enough for the fans in this city. … It’s embarrassing that we can’t win at home.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -5. O/U: 51.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (1-6): Several of the Giants’ top offensive players have an impressive recent history against the Eagles. Eli Manning has thrown 18 touchdowns in the last six games against Philadelphia, while Cruz has five TDs in five career games against the Eagles and Rueben Randle has two career two-touchdown games - both against Philly. One player who does not have a lot of experience against the Eagles is veteran running back Peyton Hillis, who chipped in 36 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in his Giants debut last week and could get another start on Sunday with David Wilson (neck), Andre Brown (leg) and Brandon Jacobs (hamstring) all recovering from injuries.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (3-4): Following a disappointing performance by Nick Foles last week, Michael Vick should be back under center for the Eagles after missing 2 1/2 games with a hamstring injury. LeSean McCoy leads the NFL with 685 rushing yards and 952 yards from scrimmage, though he was held to a season-low 46 rushing yards by the Giants three weeks ago. The Philadelphia defense has quietly recovered from an awful month of September by allowing 21 or fewer points in three straight games, including last week’s lethargic 17-3 defeat to Dallas.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Giants on Wednesday placed starting C David Baas (knee) on injured reserve.

2. A loss by the Eagles would mark just the 15th 10-game home losing streak in NFL history.

3. Despite the gaudy stats that some Giants players have compiled against the Eagles, Philadelphia has won nine of the last 11 matchups in the series.

PREDICTION: Giants 30, Eagles 24