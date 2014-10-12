Preview: Giants at Eagles

The hottest offense in the NFC will be on display in Philadelphia on Sunday night but it does not belong to the host team. The resurgent New York Giants, averaging 35 points during a three-game winning streak, look to continue their momentum against the Eagles in an NFC East matchup. New York stumbled out of the gate with a pair of meager offensive efforts, but has won each of its last three by double digits entering a two-game road trip versus division co-leaders Philadelphia and Dallas.

It comes as little surprise that the Eagles are having few issues finding the end zone under Chip Kelly, but the bulk of the scoring over the past two weeks has been provided by their defense and special teams. “I don’t care how we win,” said Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, one of the few constants on offense. “We can win 2-0 or we can win 50-49. As long as we win.” The longtime rivals have split their past six meetings, with the road team emerging victorious in both matchups last season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Eagles -2.5. O/U: 50.5

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-2): Eli Manning tossed a career high 27 interceptions last season and was picked off twice in each of New York’s first two games, but has rebounded to throw eight touchdowns versus one interception during the three-game winning streak. Starting running back Rashad Jennings suffered a knee injury in last week’s 30-20 victory over Atlanta, but Kelly doesn’t expect a drop-off with rookie Andre Williams starting. “He is a big physical runner,” Kelly said. “You watch him in the preseason or watch him when he was at Boston College - he ran for over 2,000 yards last season at BC.” The Giants, who lead the league with eight interceptions, are surrendering an average of 17 points over their past three.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (4-1): Although running back LeSean McCoy has scored only one touchdown and is averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per carry, New York is wary of a breakout game by last season’s leading rusher. “As soon as you forget about him he’ll have 100 yards in the first quarter. Then you look stupid,” Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said. As expected, Nick Foles has been unable to match last season’s ridiculous numbers of 27 TDs versus only two interceptions and is averaging 201 yards passing the past two weeks after opening the season with three straight 300-yard games. The defense and special teams have made up for the offensive struggles with five TDs - two blocked punts, fumble, interception and punt return - in the past two contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Eagles’ seven return touchdowns are tied with 1920 Buffalo All-Americans for the most in history through the first five games.

2. Giants WR Victor Cruz has 19 catches for 305 yards and three TDs in the last three games versus Philadelphia.

3. McCoy has four 100-yard rushing games against New York.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Giants 24