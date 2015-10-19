Preview: Giants at Eagles

The New York Giants saw their season take a nosedive with a crushing Week 6 loss at NFC East rival Philadelphia a year ago and will try to avoid a similar fate when they visit the Eagles on Monday night. The Giants posted their third consecutive victory with a last-minute win over San Francisco last week to take a one-game lead atop the division.

“It ranks up there as far as comebacks,” New York coach Tom Coughlin said after Eli Manning engineered a late touchdown drive despite both his wide receivers dealing with hamstring injuries. The Giants were also riding a three-game winning streak last season and were promptly shellacked by the Eagles 27-0, setting off a seven-game skid. Philadelphia is coming off its best performance with a 39-17 romp over New Orleans. “After what we were able to do in the preseason, everybody has been waiting for this,” Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford said. “It’s a great feeling. Now, we have to build off it.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Eagles -5. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-2): The biggest concern for the Giants is the health of stud wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who did not practice Thursday or Friday due to a hamstring injury sustained in last week’s victory. Rueben Randle will return from his own hamstring injury and provide a familiar target for Manning, who threw for 441 yards and three touchdowns while setting a franchise record with 41 completions. Middle linebacker Jon Beason suffered a concussion last week but practiced on a limited basis Friday for a defense that ranks No. 2 against the run (80.6 yards) and dead last against the pass (304.2).

ABOUT THE EAGLES (2-3): Philadelphia finally managed to get its ground game untracked in the rout of New Orleans as offseason acquisitions DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews each scored a touchdown while rushing for 83 and 73 yards, respectively. Bradford had his second-highest output of the season with 333 yards passing to go along with a pair of TDs, but he also showed his penchant for making the costly mistake by getting intercepted twice in the red zone. The Eagles have also been vulnerable through the air, ranking 26th in the league at 279.6 yards permitted, but they have six interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

1. The Eagles swept the season series a year ago and have won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Beckham lit up Philadelphia with 12 catches for 185 yards and a TD in the regular-season finale last year.

3. Murray rushed for 249 yards in two games against New York last season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Giants 20