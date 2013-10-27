Giants 15, Eagles 7: Josh Brown kicked a career-high five field goals and the New York defense did not allow a touchdown for the second straight game as the Giants snapped an eight-game road losing streak.

Cornerback Terrell Thomas had a team-high 11 tackles and a sack for the Giants (2-6), who have ridden their resurgent defense to two consecutive victories after opening the season with six straight defeats. Victor Cruz led New York with 86 yards receiving while Eli Manning went 25-of-39 for 246 yards, including a big third-and-7 conversion to Brandon Myers with less than four minutes to play.

Matt Barkley, a fourth-round pick out of USC, saw significant action for the Eagles (3-5) for the second straight week. Last week, Barkley replaced a concussed Nick Foles and threw three interceptions in one quarter, and on Sunday he took over for Michael Vick (hamstring) late in the first half and went 17-of-26 for 158 yards with one fumble and a game-sealing interception in the final minute.

On the Giants’ second possession, a 22-yard pass from Manning to Hakeem Nicks set up Brown’s 40-yard field goal and, after a three-and-out by the Eagles, Manning promptly found Myers for a 27-yard gain to ignite a drive that ended with Brown booting a 44-yarder. Following two more field goals by Brown in the second quarter and a scoreless third period, he kicked a 27-yarder early in the fourth to make it 15-0.

Philadelphia finally scored with 4:11 remaining, when Zak DeOssie’s snap sailed way over the head of Giants punter Steve Weatherford, and Najee Goode picked it up and rumbled the final two yards to spoil the shutout. The Eagles did not recover the ensuing onside kick, however, and with boos raining down most of the afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia managed only 201 total yards in losing at home for the 10th straight time.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vick was 6-of-9 for 31 yards with an interception while RB LeSean McCoy, who entered as the NFL’s leading rusher, managed only 48 yards on 15 carries. ... Including last week’s 23-7 victory over the Vikings - a game in which the Giants allowed only a special-teams touchdown - the New York defense has not surrendered a touchdown in more than 10 full quarters. ... Recently signed RB Peyton Hillis had 70 yards on 20 carries to lead the Giants’ ground attack.