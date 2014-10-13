Eagles shut out Giants for first time since 1996

PHILADELPHIA -- The last time the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants like this, current Eagles punter Donnie Jones and long snapper Jon Dorenbos were babies and nobody else on the team was even born. Current coach Chip Kelly was a high school senior in New Hampshire whose first love was hockey.

The Eagles jumped all over the Giants en route to a 27-0 victory Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the Eagles’ largest margin of victory over their long-time divisional rival since a 35-3 decision in 1980, and it was the first time they shut out the Giants since a 24-0 victory in 1996.

Adding injury to insult, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee early in the third quarter. Cruz, whose season is over, spent the night in a Philadelphia hospital.

The win allowed the Eagles (5-1) to keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in NFC East. The Giants, who hoped to leave South Philadelphia with a share of first place in the division, headed back up the New Jersey Turnpike at 3-3 and in third place.

“This was a great team win for us because the offense and defense both played a solid 60 minutes,” said linebacker Connor Barwin, who had three sacks. “That’s what had been missing before. We’d play well in spots and the offense would play well in spots, but we didn’t put a total game together. Tonight, we did.”

Related Coverage Preview: Giants at Eagles

The Eagles’ pass rush harassed Giants quarterbacks all night, sacking Eli Manning six times and backup Ryan Nassib twice. Manning was sacked just seven times in the season’s first five games. The strong defensive play gave the Eagles’ offense good field position for most of the game.

“It was nothing magical,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said of the Eagles’ dominance. “They played hard and made things happen, and we couldn’t stop them.”

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles completed 21 of 34 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy, who came into the game averaging just 54 rushing yards per game, had 85 yards by halftime and finished with 149 yards on 22 carries.

“Getting Shady (McCoy) going early was the real key to this game,” said Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who scored the first touchdown of the game on a 15-yard pass from Foles. “He’s the focus of this offense, and when he gets it going like he did tonight, that just opens up the offense for everybody else.”

Manning finished 13-for-23 for 151 yards.

The Eagles took a 20-0 lead into their locker room at halftime, but a mistake by Foles early in the third quarter opened the door for a possible Giants comeback.

Foles threw a pass that was intercepted by cornerback Zack Bowman and returned 18 yards to the Eagles’ 21, but New York couldn’t cash in on the gift. The Giants pushed the ball to the Eagles’ 3-yard line, but wide receiver Victor Cruz couldn’t hold onto Manning’s fourth-down pass on the play on which he was injured.

And if things couldn’t get any worse for the Giants, the Eagles then drove 97 yards in just eight plays, scoring on running back Darren Sproles’ 15-yard sweep that made it 27-0. The Giants never threatened after that.

The Eagles really won the game in the first quarter, when they kicked a field goal and scored a touchdown on their first two possessions. Ertz’s diving catch in the end zone gave Philadelphia a 10-0 lead.

The Eagles made it 17-0 in the second quarter when Foles found tight end James Casey wide open in the end zone with 9:10 left in the period. Cody Parkey’s second field goal, this time from 45 yards, made it 20-0 with 4:25 left in the first half.

“I don’t know how you can explain a game like this, and I don’t think any of us can,” Giants safety Prince Amukamara said. “We had good practices all week, we were excited to come down here to play a divisional rival, and we just fell flat. The only good thing is that it’s just one game and we get to play another one next week.”

NOTES: Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left the game in the first half with back spasms and did not return. ... Eagles RB Darren Sproles left the game late in the third quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. ... Giants RB Rashad Jennings (knee) was deactivated. Rookie Andre Williams took his place in the starting lineup. ... Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks (calf) missed his fourth consecutive game. ... Giants QB Eli Manning has a winning record against every NFC East team except the Eagles -- he is 9-13 against them. Manning holds a 14-6 all-time mark vs. the Washington Redskins and a 10-9 record vs. the Dallas Cowboys.