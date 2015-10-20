Defense leads Eagles past Giants, into first place

PHILADELPHIA -- Just two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were 1-3 and in last place in NFC East.

Now the Eagles are 3-3 and in first place after beating the New York Giants 27-7 Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles intercepted quarterback Eli Manning twice and returned one of the picks for a touchdown as they moved past the Giants in the division. Both teams are now 3-3, but head-to-head competition is the first tiebreaker, so the Eagles are alone in first for now. The third-place Dallas Cowboys (2-3) had a bye this week before playing the Giants next week.

”There’s no big secret to all of this -- we’re just playing better football,“ said linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who had one of the Eagles’ interceptions. ”We got off to a slow start tonight on both sides of the ball, but we stuck with it and kept working, and good things started to happen.

“Now we have to build on this win and keep playing the way we’re capable of playing. We still haven’t put together 60 minutes of good football, and that’s our next challenge.”

The big play of the game came when Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll picked off a Manning pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. The Giants never scored again.

“That was just a terrible read by me,” Manning said of Carroll’s interception.

Manning, who completed his first 10 passes, finished 24 of 38 for 189 yards, one touchdown and the two interceptions. Manning, who was sacked just four times in the Giants’ first five games, was sacked three times Monday night and was penalized twice for intentional grounding.

“In the second quarter and throughout the second half, we just got outplayed,” Manning said.

The Giants got a boost when they found out before the game that Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be active. Beckham, who missed practice all week due to a sore hamstring, caught seven passes for 61 yards and scored New York’s only touchdown on a 13-yard reception. However, he didn’t have a single reception in the second half.

Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford completed 24 of 38 passes for 280 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Riley Cooper. Bradford also threw three interceptions. Running back DeMarco Murray had his first 100-yard rushing game with the Eagles, finishing with 109 yards on 22 carries.

The Eagles led 17-7 in the third quarter when they marched downfield on an 85-yard, 11-play drive that was helped by a roughing-the-punter call against Giants defensive tackle Nikita Whitlock that gave the Eagles a first down on their 28-yard line. Instead of getting the ball back with good field position, the Giants were back on defense.

Philadelphia took advantage, finally scoring on a 12-yard run by Murray. He stiff-armed a defender and bounced to the outside to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead with 6:13 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ defense held back the Giants in the fourth quarter, and Caleb Sturgis kicked a 39-yard field goal to make it 27-7 with 8:19 left in the game.

Besides the four turnovers, the Giants were flagged 12 times for 92 yards, including roughing-the-passer and roughing-the-punter penalties that kept alive Philadelphia scoring drives.

“You can’t play like that,” New York coach Tom Coughlin said. “That’s bad football.”

The Giants took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in eight plays for a touchdown, and they made it look easy. Manning completed all five of his passes, including a 13-yarder to a slanting Beckham that gave the Giants a 7-0 lead with 10:23 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles got that back after Ryans did something that teams hadn’t done much against Manning this season. He intercepted a Manning pass, taking the ball away from tight end Larry Donnell on the Eagles 22-yard line. It was only the third time this season Manning was picked off.

The Eagles scored the tying touchdown when Cooper got behind safety Brandon Meriweather and cornerback Jayron Hosley and caught Bradford’s 32-yard pass in the end zone to make it 7-7 with 3:33 left in the opening period.

Philadelphia took its first lead after intercepting Manning again. Carroll cut in front of intended receiver Dwayne Harris, then picked off Manning’s pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown to put the Eagles ahead 14-7 with 12:26 left in the second quarter.

“I just read the route and jumped it,” said Carroll, who smiled as he added, “Then it was just a matter of catching the ball and not falling down before I got to the end zone.”

NOTES: The Giants were without four starters, including WR Victor Cruz, who missed his sixth consecutive game with a calf injury. ... Also sidelined for New York were CB Prince Amukamara (pectoral, replaced by Jayron Hosley), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring, replaced by Mark Herzlich) and DE Robert Ayers Jr. (hamstring, replaced by George Selvie). ... The Eagles played without rookie WR Nelson Agholor (sprained ankle), their first-round draft pick from Southern California. Josh Huff started in his place. ... The Eagles were also without LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) for the fourth week in a row. Kendricks, who signed a four-year, $29 million contract extension ($16.4 million guaranteed) in the offseason, also missed all or parts of five games last year with a calf injury. Rookie Jordan Hicks started in his place Monday. ... The Eagles are now 7-1 against the Giants on “Monday Night Football.”