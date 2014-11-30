Preview: Giants at Jaguars

The New York Giants can’t look at their record and smile, but the future at the wide receiver position should have some people in the building walking around with their heads up. Odell Beckham Jr. will try to help the Giants snap a six-game slide when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. New York squandered an 11-point lead and suffered a 31-28 loss to rival Dallas last Sunday, but Beckham’s acrobatic catches are reason for optimism.

The Jaguars are searching for their own signs of optimism as they fight with the Oakland Raiders for the No. 1 draft pick. Jacksonville has a trio of rookies at receiver and a pair on the offensive line protecting first-year quarterback Blake Bortles, who is taking his lumps and is coming off his worst game in a 23-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Rivaling Bortles in the interception department of late is Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who has been picked off seven times in the last three games after throwing one INT in the previous six.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -2.5. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-8): Beckham was being shoved to the ground when he reached behind and grabbed a deep pass with three fingers and kept control of the ball while slamming to the turf in the end zone. The rookie from LSU hauled in a pair of TD catches among 10 receptions against the Cowboys and is averaging 125.8 yards over the last four games. “He’s got a gift, there’s no doubt,” New York coach Tom Coughlin told reporters of his star rookie. “I’ve seen him make a lot of one-handed catches, to be honest with you. But none falling down like that, going away and being able to snatch the ball like that and then stay in bounds after being fouled.”

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (1-10): Bortles went 15-of-27 for 146 yards and an interception last week as the Jacksonville offense managed a total of 194 yards against the Colts. “To come out and do that in a game is frustrating and it’s discouraging,” Jaguars coach Gus Bradley told reporters. “It’s not good enough. I challenged the offense on that. It’s unacceptable.” The 146 yards marked a season-low for Bortles, who has failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in four of the last five games while throwing four TDs and eight INTs in that span.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Coughlin, who began his head coaching career with the Jaguars in 1995, will be coaching his 300th career regular-season game.

2. Jacksonville DE Andre Branch (groin) has not played since Oct. 19 but is expected to practice this week.

3. New York signed LB Terrell Manning off the Cincinnati practice squad.

PREDICTION: Giants 28, Jaguars 17