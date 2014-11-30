Scobee field goal lifts Jaguars over Giants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With its offense struggling to put together scoring drives, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to their defense to put some points on the board.

The Jaguars used a pair of second-half defensive scores and a late Josh Scobee field goal to send the New York Giants to a seventh consecutive defeat with a 25-24 victory at EverBank Field on Sunday.

With public debate raging about New York coach Tom Coughlin’s future, the Giants (3-9) allowed 22 unanswered points before kicker Josh Brown made a 33-yard field goal to put New York on top 24-22 with 3:26 left in the game.

That’s when Jaguars then put together an 11-play, 55-yard march down to the Giants 25-yard line. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had the two biggest plays on the drive. Bortles faked a handoff and then took off around left end, gaining 11 yards and a critical first down before scampering for 20 yards on another to gain a first down at the 25 with less than a minute to play. Three plays netted zero yards, but Scobee drilled the game-winner on fourth down to give the Jaguars (2-10) their first win since Oct. 19.

“What a great game, an emotional game to go through all the emotions we went through,” said Jaguars coach Gus Bradley. “When you look at our team, we’re really excited about what we accomplished. It was not pretty the first half.”

The second half was a different story for the Jaguars, especially with the defense. After giving up 254 total yards in the first half, the Jaguars allowed the Giants just 75 yards of offense in the final two quarters. And the Jaguars defense got offensive.

It accounted for two scores, recovering quarterback Eli Manning’s fumble in the end zone for one touchdown and forcing receiver Larry Donnell to fumble in the fourth quarter that cornerback Aaron Colvin scooped up and returned 41 yards for a touchdown. That gave Jacksonville its first lead of the game at 22-21.

“I saw the fumble, saw the loose ball laying there,” said Colvin who was playing in just his second game with the Jaguars after being on the PUP list for the first 10 games this year. “I scooped it up and my first thought was to turn and try to score. That’s what you do when you grab a loose ball, look to score. There was no one who was going to catch me as I had blockers all around me. It was a great feeling.”

Scobee’s second field goal of the game spoiled a return to Jacksonville for Coughlin, who coached the Jaguars for eight seasons before he was fired following the 2002 season. The Giants coach was not pleased with his team’s effort following the game.

”This was a loss that we feel we should have won, he said. “We’ve done this too many times. We just helped somebody beat us. Instead of forcing them to beat us, we helped them. Talk to your blue in the face. This team was 0-4 when they lost the turnover battle, it was 100 percent. So we turn it over three times, twice for touchdowns and we get nothing? I mean, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Bortles had five carries for 68 yards in the game and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Marqise Lee, but it was Jacksonville’s defense that dominated the second half.

The Giants scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead. Running back Rashad Jennings, who played for the Jaguars from 2009-12, scored a pair of touchdowns and Manning teamed with receiver Preston Parker from 3 yards out for the other score. Manning completed seven passes for 90 yards to rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham, but he lost two fumbles that led to points.

Manning placed much of the Giants’ offensive woes on himself and said the loss was similar to last week’s defeat in Dallas.

“This was somewhat similar to the Dallas game, where the first half we played really well,” he said. “The second half, for whatever reason, we didn’t come out with the same fire. We got into some third and longs and didn’t do a very good job of converting those. And both of the fumbles are on me. I can’t afford to put our team in a bad situation.”

NOTES: The Jaguars welcomed back nearly 50 former players for Sunday’s game as part of Alumni Weekend festivities, including the team’s all-time two leading receivers in Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell and the franchise’s leading career rusher, Fred Taylor. ... Giants OT Geoff Schwartz was taken off the field on a cart with an injured left ankle. He went in for X-rays which proved to be negative but coach Tom Coughlin reported afterward that Schwartz had some tendon issues in the ankle. ... The Giants 19-play scoring drive in the first half tied the record by a Jacksonville opponent for the longest scoring drive. ... Jaguars DE Andre Branch, who had missed the previous four games with a groin injury, re-injured his groin in the first half and did not return. Starting RT Austin Pasztor suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and did not return.