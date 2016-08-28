Nassib throw winning TD pass for Giants against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Quarterback Ryan Nassib connected with wide receiver Tavarres King on two touchdown passes, including the 11-yard game-winner to give the New York Giants a 21-20 victory over the New York Jets on Saturday in the annual MetLife Bowl at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants' winning score was set up by undrafted rookie safety Andrew Adams, who picked off Jets rookie quarterback Christian Hackenberg (6 of 15 for 105 yards) deep in his own territory to set up King's second score of the night.

Until that throw, Hackenberg, playing his first live snaps this preseason, engineered two scoring drives for 10 points to put the Jets ahead 20-14 his lone touchdown pass being a 10-yarder to wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Jets kicker Ross Martin added two field goals, including a 29-yarder to cap Hackenberg's second scoring drive, and a 55-yard field goal earlier in the game that gave the Jets a 10-0 lead at the time.

Jets starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, 9 of 16 for 76 yards, connected with receiver Eric Decker on a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Jets on the scoreboard first.

Fitzpatrick was relieved by Geno Smith, who finished 3 of 5 for 14 yards, followed by Bryce Petty, who went 5 of 10 for 50 yards and whose interception thrown to Giants defensive end Kerry Wynn was returned 73 yards to give the Giants a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Giants, whose starting offense under quarterback Eli Manning (10 of 15 for 65 yards) not only failed to get on the scoreboard but also failed to get into Jets territory, finally managed to break their scoreless streak when Nassib, who has also had a rough summer, connected with King on the first of their two scores for the night, a 27-yard skinny post that made it 10-7 in the third quarter.

The Giants and Jets battled to a scoreless first quarter, though there were some mid-quarter fireworks when Giants punter Brad Wing's first punt of the game was blocked by Bruce Carter, who blew past Orleans Darkwa of the Giants.

The Jets recovered the ball at the Giants 15, but three plays later, former Jets nose tackle Damon Harrison sacked Fitzpatrick for a 9-yard loss, stripping the ball loose for teammate Johnathan Hankins to recover.

The forced fumble and recovery by the Giants' starting defense was their second in as many weeks inside the red zone. However, it was all for naught as the Giants' starting offense failed to cross into Jets territory in seven offensive possessions.

The Giants' rushing game managed just 5 rushing yards on 12 carries in the first half, their offensive line unable to move a stout Jets defensive front off the ball.

The passing game wasn't much better. Manning's offensive line couldn't protect him, with the veteran quarterback being bounced around like a pinball for the majority of the night.

The final straw for the first-team Giants offense came when a second-quarter pass intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was picked off by Jets cornerback Darelle Revis to give Gang Green a first-and-10 on the Giants' 30.

On the play, which would go on to set up the Jets' first score of the game, it looked like Beckham cut short the route in order to avoid a big hit from Jets safety Calvin Pryor.

Giants receiver Victor Cruz, making his first appearance in live action since suffering a torn patellar tendon in a regular-season game on October 12, 2014, was targeted twice in about 30 snaps, most of which were spent in his familiar slot position.

Cruz had one reception for 4 yards in what was otherwise a very quiet night for his long awaited return.

Running back Matt Forte made his Jets debut this week, rushing 10 times for 28 yards and adding two receptions for 9 yards on what was a successful first outing. Forte had been sidelined this summer with a hamstring injury.

Also of note for the Jets was the absence of receiver Brandon Marshall, a surprise healthy scratch by coach Todd Bowles, who gave Marshall the night off ahead of the start of the regular season.

As they usually seem to do in the preseason against the Jets, the Giants came out with a few injuries. Slot cornerback Leon Hall and rookie linebacker B.J. Goodson both suffered concussions.

Starting weak-side linebacker Jonathan Casillas suffered a rib injury on the first defensive series, and fullback Nikita Whitlock was carted off the field in the third quarter with a foot injury.

For the Jets, linebacker David Harris suffered a shoulder injury late in the second quarter and did not return to the game.